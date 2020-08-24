Sport

Echuca’s Ollie Wines insists he is happy at Port

By Brayden May

Staying put: Ollie Wines says he is happy in Adelaide, dismissing any trade speculation. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos

Echuca's Ollie Wines has played down speculation he will seek a trade back to Victoria at the end of the AFL season, insisting he is happy at Port Adelaide.

The 25-year-old is contracted with the Power until the end of 2022, but he has consistently been linked with a move back home.

In previous months, he has been linked with moves to Carlton and Essendon.

A report from afl.com.au last month went as far as suggesting Wines could be “gettable” in the upcoming trade period.

“I think it’s just the Victorian factor,” Wines told radio station SEN last week.

“Generally, that happens around this time of your career and it probably happens, I dare say, to players who are interstate.

“It’s always going to happen. It’s just sort of something we continue to answer.

“I’ve got two years on a contract, I’m very happy here at the club, I really enjoy Adelaide. It has been a difficult year being away from family, but it’s something that the majority of our playing group have had to deal with.

“We’re a very tight club, we’ve got a massive amount of young talented players coming in, so I think we’re in a pretty good place for the next five-to-10 years and I want to be a part of it.”

Wines recently celebrated his 150th game at the top level with victory against Richmond.

