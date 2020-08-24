Sport

Old football photo stirs curiosity

By Tyler Maher

Historic photo: The Barmah Redgummers of 1905.

1 of 1

A football team picture from more than a century ago has stirred curiosity in the region.

The photo — of the Barmah Redgummers in 1905 — was submitted to The News by Goulburn Valley resident Don Phillips last week.

Phillips, who was given the photo by a relative of some of the players featured, was drawn to the different jumpers some of the players are wearing.

“I found the photo itself fascinating, especially being from 115 years ago,” Phillips said.

“Then I noticed that four of the indigenous players have a different shirt on and I wondered if there was a story or a reason behind that and if anyone in the area might know.”

The AFL held its Sir Doug Nicholls Round at the weekend, which celebrates indigenous culture in Australia and is named after a Yorta Yorta legend.

Clubs also wore intricate designs on their jumpers, with Collingwood's kit put together by Yorta Yorta artist Ross Morgan Sr and his sons Ross Jr and Wayne.

It took inspiration from the Cummeragunja walk-off — where Cummeragunja Mission residents left the site in protest to surrounding towns in 1939 to take a stand against disheartening government treatment.

The mission itself was near Barmah, and the footballers wearing different jumpers in the 1905 picture — Stewart Morgan, Ridley Barber, Percy Barber and Bert Cooper — are likely to have played football for Cummeragunja and were filling in for the Redgummers.

The jumper itself bears similarities to Collingwood's in its structure, with vertical stripes the clear pattern compared to the diagonal sash of the other players.

Anyone who can shed more light on the photo can email [email protected] or phone 5820 3228 to speak to the sports desk.

More sporting news

Butts makes AFL debut

A touch of Simpkin in North Melbourne's guernsey

Latest articles

National

Vic wants to extend state of emergency

Victoria has had 15 coronavirus deaths, taking the state’s toll to 430 and the national figure to 517, but new case numbers dropped sharply to 116.

AAP Newswire
National

Pedophile told boy abuse was good for him

A Victorian pedophile has been jailed for repeatedly abusing a boy during the 1970s, after telling the child it was “good for him” and buying him ice cream.

AAP Newswire
National

Eye on Qld as Vic’s new virus cases drop

Victoria has recorded the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in seven weeks as a cluster in Queensland is being closely monitored by authorities.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

“Surreal experience”: Seymour’s Elle McDonald makes Super Netball debut

After years of hard work and determination, Seymour’s Elle McDonald lived out a childhood dream this week. The talented netballer stepped onto the court and made her Super Netball debut on Tuesday afternoon. McDonald, 25, played the final minutes of...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Sport on the airwaves

Sink your teeth into another new venture from the McPherson Media Group sports team by listening to its weekly podcast. Sports Bite is being officially launched today alongside a whole catalogue of other podcasts from the wider MMG team. Although...

Shepparton News
Sport

State football league exports wrap

It was another big weekend of action for the region’s state league exports. Deniliquin’s Jack Henderson and Moama’s Aidyn Johnson enjoyed standout performances for Sturt in the South Australian National Football League. Henderson...

Aydin Payne