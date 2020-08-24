Tat Chat - Hill Top golf

HILL TOP GOLF 23-8-2020 by Foozle

Good fields continue despite COVID-19 restrictions and depth-of-winter conditions.

The course is holding up remarkably well with golf carts restricted to travelling in the rough, but golfers keep scanning the calendar, trees, birds and even ants for signs of spring.

On Saturday, 78 golfers hit off, in twos and suitably masked, although not all finished as wintry blasts blew in mid-afternoon.

Terry Olney scored 40 points off a 17 handicap and Andrew Cross had 37 off a 21 handicap.

Linc Wellington scored 36, Peter Wallace and Ty Guiney 35, Janine Morgan 34, Trevor Allen, John Dellar and Garry Reese 33, Michael Mulcahy, Phyl Fiddes, Paul Cornelius, Drew Curtis and Josh Danaher 32.

Winner: John Dickinson.

That only 24 were able to reach 30 points out of 78 starters is an indication of the difficulty of scoring at present and an indication of the commitment (stubbornness?) by golfers and how important it is for them to get out of house lockdown.

Midweek: John Dickinson had the best round on Tuesday with 37 points off a 17 handicap and Garry Reese had 36 points off an eight handicap.

Bruce Gross scored 35 points, Ron Popple 33, Jane Ibbotson, Bryan Miller and Michael Downs 30.

Focused: John Dellar.

There were 28 starters on Thursday and Garry Reese continued his good form with 36 points.

Robbie Montgomery, Trevor Allen, Ty Guiney and Frank Hill had 33, Ryan Lindsay, Michael Downs and Kane Atkinson 32.

Rich River golfers living in Echuca and unable to cross the Murray have swelled the fields here and provide much-needed revenue.

Peter Fiddes had 27 points for the best round for Thursday’s chook run, Scott Carter had 24, Paula Wills 23, Brian Coe and John Rennie 22, Michael Downs and Dale Clarke 21.

Popple over for a hit: Ron Popple.

Shocker from 2014: The regulator on the course sprinkler system is broken and will be replaced.

In the meantime, sprinklers have to be operated manually and turned on in the day instead of night.

Ladies playing on Wednesday were given some rude surprises when sprinklers suddenly came on beside them with great force, saturating them and their equipment.

One lady, reportedly, was unlucky enough to be straddling a sprinkler when it erupted which certainly did nothing to improve her game.

It doesn’t bear thinking about, really.

Women’s Golf Notes Hill Top 19-8-20 by W.O.F.

A dismal day of cold winds and rain was the forecast last Wednesday, but a good field took to the course with an optimistic outlook.

The girls that hit-off earlier were more fortunate with the weather, and completed the 18 holes.

Phyl Fiddes and Liz Mulcahy scored 29 points, while Jan Coe came in with 28 points followed by Terri Wangeman with 26 points.

The remainder of the field abandoned their games at various stages due to the frequent showers and at times heavy rain.

The course will benefit from the welcome rain with spring just around the corner.