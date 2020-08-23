AFL exports | Vandermeer, Keath lead Dogs to victory over Oliver’s Dees

It was a battle of the Goulburn Valley exports when the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne clashed heads at the weekend.

As the league celebrated its Sir Doug Nicholls Round, Kialla's Alex Keath and Mooroopna's Laitham Vandermeer walked away winners against Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver.

A brilliant third term from the Bulldogs helped secure the 12.8 (80) to 7.10 (52) victory at Metricon Stadium.

The Dogs booted six goals and held the Dees goalless in a mesmerising quarter of football.

Vandermeer, who returned from injury, booted a goal and recorded 13 disposals, while Keath plucked six marks and four intercepts.

Despite a quieter than usual game from Oliver (15 disposals, five clearances and seven tackles), the gun midfielder still finished in his side's list of better players.

Benalla's Tom Rockliff celebrated his milestone match in style as Port Adelaide claimed a thriller against Hawthorn.

The Power held off a gallant Hawthorn outfit to salute in Rockliff's 200th AFL match by 10 points.

Rockliff was influential in the midfield and ended the game with 28 disposals and six tackles.

Katamatite's Tom Clurey (14 touches and nine marks) and Echuca's Ollie Wines (20 disposals and seven tackles) provided plenty of support in the Power's 9.14 (68) to 9.4 (58) victory.

For Hawthorn, Mansfield's James Cousins showcased his impressive talents in what was his first game of the season.

Cousins collected 17 disposals, three marks, two tackles and three clearances in the loss, while Rennie's Daniel Howe (eight touches, five marks) and Shepparton's Jarman Impey (10 disposals) battled hard.

On Saturday night, Seymour's David Mundy and Moama's Lachie Schultz played important roles in Fremantle's classy win against Sydney.

The Dockers were emphatic at Optus Stadium and prevailed over the Swans 7.8 (50) to 2.7 (19).

Schultz booted a goal, gathered 19 disposals and nine marks, while Mundy recorded 22 touches and four tackles.

The pair was awarded for its efforts and made Fremantle's list of better players.

And on Friday night, Mooroopna's Jarryd Harbrow (14 disposals) was unable to help the Gold Coast Suns get over the line against Carlton.

Elsewhere, Finley's Tom Hawkins booted three majors in Geelong's win against Adelaide on Sunday.

Cobram's Esava Ratugolea finished with six marks and nine touches in the 28-point win over the Crows.

Shepparton's Jordon Butts debuted in the clash for Adelaide, recording perfect disposal efficiency from his eight touches to showcase his poise with ball in hand at AFL level.

Seymour's Tom Cole had eight disposals, three tackles and a pair of marks for West Coast on Sunday night as the Eagles downed GWS by two goals.

● In other news, Tallygaroopna product Steele Sidebottom made headlines on Friday when he announced he would be leaving the Queensland hub.

The Collingwood vice-captain has made the decision to return to Victoria and join his partner as they expect their first child in the coming weeks.

Last night's match against North Melbourne could be the gun midfielders last for the season, with it still unclear if he can return to Queensland following the birth.