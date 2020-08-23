A touch of Simpkin in North Melbourne’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round guernsey

The Sir Doug Nicholls Round is always a special time of the year for the AFL's indigenous players.

But for Mooroopna product Jy Simpkin, this year's round of celebration means that little bit more.

The North Melbourne midfielder — along with his four other indigenous teammates — is represented on the club's guernsey, which he will proudly wear on Monday night against Collingwood.

Designed by Gunmok woman and artist, Lorraine Kabbindi White, North Melbourne's “Never Surrender” incorporates the significant totems of all five players.

Simpkin, a Yorta Yorta man, has his clan's totem — the turtle — showcased on the guernsey.

All five players’ totems are decorated, with Simpkin (turtle), Jed Anderson (honey ant), Paul Ahern (lizard), Kyron Hayden (salt water) and Tarryn Thomas (goanna and emu).

Speaking to North Media on the eve of Sir Doug Nicholls Round, Simpkin expressed how important this year's edition was to him.

“It’s something we get to do every year which is really special for us indigenous boys at the club,” Simpkin, 22, said.

“We all have our own say in the jumper which is really cool and this year we’ve gone with ‘Never Surrender’.

“In parts of the club where we’ve been struggling at times, but like the Aboriginal people and the culture we’ve never given up and never surrendered, so it’s a pretty special jumper for us this year.

“It’s a chance for people to not only celebrate our culture for this round, but to keep celebrating and keep learning in the future.”

Looking at his exploits on field this year, Simpkin has emerged as one of North's most important players.

The rising star has played each game and has averaged more than 21 disposals and 4.8 clearances.

As he cements himself as one of the Roos’ premier midfielders, there is no doubt that Simpkin is following in the footsteps of the many talented indigenous players before him.

“We’ve had some really good (Aboriginal) players play before us and even in our time,” Simpkin said.

“It’s good to just carry on now and lead the way for all the brothers we have playing and hopefully more to come in the future.”

● Simpkin and his North Melbourne teammates take on Collingwood at 7.10 pm Monday.