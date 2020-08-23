Sport

A touch of Simpkin in North Melbourne’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round guernsey

By Aydin Payne

Proud: Mooroopna product and Yorta Yorta man, Jy Simpkin, dons his club's Sir Doug Nicholls Round guernsey. Picture: North Media

1 of 1

The Sir Doug Nicholls Round is always a special time of the year for the AFL's indigenous players.

But for Mooroopna product Jy Simpkin, this year's round of celebration means that little bit more.

The North Melbourne midfielder — along with his four other indigenous teammates — is represented on the club's guernsey, which he will proudly wear on Monday night against Collingwood.

Designed by Gunmok woman and artist, Lorraine Kabbindi White, North Melbourne's “Never Surrender” incorporates the significant totems of all five players.

Simpkin, a Yorta Yorta man, has his clan's totem — the turtle — showcased on the guernsey.

All five players’ totems are decorated, with Simpkin (turtle), Jed Anderson (honey ant), Paul Ahern (lizard), Kyron Hayden (salt water) and Tarryn Thomas (goanna and emu).

Speaking to North Media on the eve of Sir Doug Nicholls Round, Simpkin expressed how important this year's edition was to him.

“It’s something we get to do every year which is really special for us indigenous boys at the club,” Simpkin, 22, said.

“We all have our own say in the jumper which is really cool and this year we’ve gone with ‘Never Surrender’.

“In parts of the club where we’ve been struggling at times, but like the Aboriginal people and the culture we’ve never given up and never surrendered, so it’s a pretty special jumper for us this year.

“It’s a chance for people to not only celebrate our culture for this round, but to keep celebrating and keep learning in the future.”

Looking at his exploits on field this year, Simpkin has emerged as one of North's most important players.

The rising star has played each game and has averaged more than 21 disposals and 4.8 clearances.

As he cements himself as one of the Roos’ premier midfielders, there is no doubt that Simpkin is following in the footsteps of the many talented indigenous players before him.

“We’ve had some really good (Aboriginal) players play before us and even in our time,” Simpkin said.

“It’s good to just carry on now and lead the way for all the brothers we have playing and hopefully more to come in the future.”

● Simpkin and his North Melbourne teammates take on Collingwood at 7.10 pm Monday.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton police officer overcomes PTSD with companion dog

For Shepparton police officer Liam Murdock his dog Gypsy is not just a dog - she is a support system. Like many emergency service workers, Senior Constable Murdock suffers from post traumatic stress disorder because of the challenges he has faced in...

Liz Mellino
News

Longwood super furious with proposed truck route

Longwood residents are furious their small town has been earmarked to be used as a proposed route for superload trucks to travel to Melbourne.

James Bennett
News

Shepparton Show Me to transition to advisory committee

The Shepparton Show Me committee will soon serve as an advisory and operational working committee to Greater Shepparton City Council.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Sport

“Surreal experience”: Seymour’s Elle McDonald makes Super Netball debut

After years of hard work and determination, Seymour’s Elle McDonald lived out a childhood dream this week. The talented netballer stepped onto the court and made her Super Netball debut on Tuesday afternoon. McDonald, 25, played the final minutes of...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Sport on the airwaves

Sink your teeth into another new venture from the McPherson Media Group sports team by listening to its weekly podcast. Sports Bite is being officially launched today alongside a whole catalogue of other podcasts from the wider MMG team. Although...

Shepparton News
Sport

State football league exports wrap

It was another big weekend of action for the region’s state league exports. Deniliquin’s Jack Henderson and Moama’s Aidyn Johnson enjoyed standout performances for Sturt in the South Australian National Football League. Henderson...

Aydin Payne