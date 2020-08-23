Hoping to Loch in battle this week

5370537724001

The much-anticipated race between Victoria’s top two pacers Ride High and Lochinvar Art could come as early as Saturday night at Ballarat.

But Shepparton’s David Moran, trainer-driver of Lochinvar Art, is warning his superstar pacer won’t be fully wound up for the stoush if it eventuates.

“He is still a couple of runs from being fully wound up,’’ Moran said after Lochinvar Art had bounced back from a previous sub-standard effort to destroy a nice field of fast class pacers at Bendigo on Saturday night.

Moran said Lochinvar Art ‘‘felt more like his old self’’ sitting outside his conqueror from his previous start, Major Times, and running that pacer into the ground for an effortless win.

In what was a Shepparton quinella in the race the Isobel Walsh-trained outsider Rocknroll Icon got up to edge Major Times, who made the pace in the race, out of second placing.