Payney’s Punt | Carlyon Stakes day preview

After a quick freshen up in the paddock Payney's Punt is back and ready to tackle another day of racing.

To all our beloved fans and supporters out there, your wallet might be feeling a bit heavy in our absence, but we cannot wait to see that little cash holder burst at the seams tomorrow afternoon.

Although we are a bit top heavy from our time in the paddock, we have hit some form in our time off and let us hope it continues tomorrow.

Let's get stuck into it.

Racing returns to The Valley and there is no way to sugar coat it.

Expect rain and a lot of it.

The metropolitan track is forecast to cop almost 20 mm of rain and we are likely to be racing on a Soft 7 or Heavy 8 by midday tomorrow.

The rail will also be out 5 m from its true position.

And if you are looking to fatten up the wallet tomorrow, please remember to always gamble responsibly.

Race 1. 12.50 pm — Hcp (1523 m)

A small field in the opener, but there is one horse that punters seem to like. Coming Around (4) is favourite after claiming a strong win last start on a Soft 7. Is third-up here and has won twice at this stage of his prep. First crack around the narrow Valley racecourse. Widgee Turf (1) is no stranger to this track and has an 8:3-3-0 record here. Finished four lengths off the winner last start when fresh, but expect a big improvement here. Can handle the wet ground too. Ticks plenty of boxes. Miami Bound (2) resumes here and last year's Oaks winner is an exciting talent. Has won at 1400 m and 1600 m before, but this is not her grand final.

Top tip: Widgee Turf

Race 2. 1.25 pm — BM84 (1200 m)

Much like the first, there is a lot of love for one runner. Tailleur (4) is short-priced to salute and there is no wondering why. The Godolphin-trained mare has a 4:3-1-0 career record and her past three runs have all been on heavy tracks. Will push forward from barrier six and we suspect Mark Zahra to give her every chance to win. How Womantic (2) is a talented four-year-old with a Group Three win under her belt. Resumes here and has won first-up before. Was unplaced in only attempt on wet ground, but she was spelled following that run in the Kewney Stakes.

Top tip: Tailleur

Race 3. 2.05 pm — 3-Y-O Fillies (1200 m)

An open affair with plenty of talented fillies stepping up. Jenni's Rainbow (11) won on debut, coming from last to waltz home over 1100 m at Pakenham Synthetic. She clocked some quick times that day, but a query is coming from synthetic to turf. Montia (5) resumes here and looks a play at nice odds. Won well at this track-distance on debut before backing that up with a close fourth. Has drawn the rails and expect a good showing.

Top tip: Montia EW

Race 4. 2.45 pm — BM78 (2500 m)

Bit of a toss-up here. High Emocean (5) will be wanting a quick tempo with the mare set to sit off the leaders. Has drawn the inside. Kentucky Tornado (8) is third-up tomorrow and has two placings from three attempts at this stage of the prep. Has only finished two lengths off the winners in both runs and finished strongly last start over 2000 m. The extra 500 m will certainly help and has got the job done on wet ground before. Williams jumping back aboard is a plus. Tigre Royale (1) has won four on the trot. Has never raced here at The Valley, but he handles all surfaces. Obvious query on the 62 kg, but can't fault the form.

Top tip: Kentucky Tornado

Race 5. 3.25 pm — BM78 (1600 m)

Expect to see Global Gift (3), Thought Of That (1) and Surreal Image (12) to fight for the lead. Global Gift recorded its first win on Australian soil last start. Won by more than two lengths and he loves this distance. Has a 7:4-0-2 record when at the mile. Has two wins on heavy ground and a strong record in the wet. Thought Of That is back from a quick break and placed second when fresh this preparation over 1600 m. Those of you looking for value, Symon Wilde's Santelmo Fuego (8) has been unlucky in recent runs, chasing hard last start to finish a length off the winner. Drops in weight from that run and the extra distance should help.

Top tip: Global Gift

Race 6. 4.05 pm — McKenzie Stakes (1200 m)

Expect Zipping Boy and Hard Landing to push forward and lead. Most of these runners are yet to race on rain soaked ground. Zipping Boy (9) was terrific on debut the other week at Pakenham. A big rise in class, but there was a lot to like from the gelding who blitzed his opponents. Hard Landing (1) won here when resuming last start and sat outside the leader. He was strong late, suggesting the rise in trip shouldn't trouble him second-up. Rathlin (2) should enjoy the drop in class, with his past two starts being the G1 Blue Diamond (1200 m) and the G1 Golden Slipper (1200 m). He was less than a length off Hanseatic in the Blue Diamond. Albarado (6) won at this trip when on debut then finished second to Cherry Tortoni. Comes back from a nine-week let-up and should fight it out.

Top tip: Hard Landing

Race 7. 4.40 pm — BM90 (1200 m)

Plenty of love for Windstorm (7) in the second-leg of the quaddie. The WA runner has only been beaten once in six starts and that was a runner-up finish. Is going for four straight wins and has three wins on soft ground. Probably wins this, but we might look elsewhere. Dexelation (3) claimed a big victory at wide odds last start at this track. Stays at 1200 m and has won eight in the wet. Weight claim to help and at $15 we are happy to go each-way. Inn Keeper (5) loves the wet ground and can sneak into a cheeky place. Near the end of his preparation, but don't be surprised if the Symon Wilde-trained gelding goes close.

Top tip: Dexelation EW

Race 8. 5.15 pm — Carlyon Stakes (1000 m)

The headline race and expect them to fly out of the gates. Brooklyn Hustle (10) resumed in style three weeks ago at this track. Dead last with two furlongs to go, the Hustler won by more than 3 lengths. Has a lightening quick turn-of-foot and both of her runs here at The Valley have been wins. But will the weather dampen her race pattern? Jungle Edge (1) is a great wet tracker. Has a 19:8-3-3 record in heavy conditions. Will have to work from the wide gate, but if he gets conditions of a Heavy 8 or worse, you put him as favourite. Yet to win at the Valley from half a dozen attempts. Bons Away (5) (soft spot for this gelding) trialled well and flies fresh, but these conditions won't suit. Bit of value in Dollar for Dollar (4) who resumes here. Absolutely pings out and is 5:3-2-0 when resuming. Does have three wins on wet ground, but yet to race at 1000 m.

Top tip: Jungle Edge but a place on Dollar for Dollar

Race 9. 5.45 pm — Hcp (2040 m)

A tough, but exciting race to finish the day. Mirimar (8) was disappointing last start against most of his opponents, but is strong at this trip with a 6:2-2-1 record. Drops down in weight and is handy in heavy conditions 4:2-1-1. A Payney's Punt favourite in Double You Tee (7) ran second to Harbour Views at this track-distance in June. Is racing well with consecutive place finishes. Look for Polly Grey (6) to be fighting it out again. The Waller-trained mare finished second behind Mahamedeis last start at this track-distance. Will relish the wet conditions and has a 6:3-0-1 record on heavy ground. Al Galayel (4) has a superb record at this track 6:3-1-0.

Top tip: Polly Grey EW

Best of the day

When: Tomorrow

Where: Moonee Valley

Race 2: Tailleur (4)