“Surreal experience”: Seymour’s Elle McDonald makes Super Netball debut

After years of hard work and determination, Seymour's Elle McDonald lived out a childhood dream this week.

The talented netballer stepped onto the court and made her Super Netball debut on Tuesday afternoon.

McDonald, 25, played the final minutes of the first term in the Melbourne Vixens’ 68-59 win against West Coast Fever at Queensland's Nissan Arena.

The co-coach of Seymour's A-grade netball outfit spoke on Thursday about getting a taste of playing at the elite-level.

“It was such a surreal experience,” McDonald said.

“I am just so happy and grateful that I was able to live out one of my dreams.”

New Vixen alert! 🔔🥰 Congratulations to Elle McDonald who debuted tonight! 👏🏼



Great to see Elle get a well deserved run out there! 🙌🏼 A lot of hard work up to this point and you certainly looked comfortable out there! 💥 #Vixens4Life pic.twitter.com/ch9iqXhjHy — Melbourne Vixens (@MelbourneVixens) August 18, 2020

Having spent four of the first five rounds on the bench, McDonald's foray into Super Netball came in the first term of the round five encounter.

Vixens co-captain Kate Moloney injured her ankle and limped from the court, which left head coach Simone McKinnis to call on McDonald.

“I didn't actually see Kate get injured, but before I knew it Simone was pointing at me telling me to get ready to go on,” McDonald said.

“There were plenty of nerves, but the timeout helped settle me a bit.

“And the couple of minutes I was out there disappeared very quickly.

“I remember my first centre pass and as soon as I touched the ball I was settled and I just tried to do my part for the team.

“The girls were great, they got around me and worked me into the game.”

The debut appearance joins a long list of achievements for McDonald in the past year.

The gun midcourter featured in the Victorian Fury's Australian Netball League premiership before leading her Seymour outfit to a flag in Goulburn Valley League.

Being a few years older than your average debutant, McDonald has had to fight her way through the Netball Victoria pathway ranks.

A bit more love for our latest debutant last night, Elle McDonald! 🥰 We can’t wait to see what the future looks like for you as a Vixen! 🦊



Elle’s journey has been unique through the Netball Vic pathway, but is the perfect example of what hard work and perseverance can achieve! pic.twitter.com/W6LT78VE76 — Melbourne Vixens (@MelbourneVixens) August 19, 2020

McDonald looked back on the "whirlwind" year and said her love for the game helped motivate her.

“These past 12 months really have been a whirlwind,” she said.

“After making the training squad last year, I never thought that I would be sitting on the bench for the Vixens, let alone stepping onto the court to make my debut.

“This is what I love doing, I love netball and it was just a really rewarding experience.”

And McDonald's love for netball is evident in every photo taken of her from the match, with an infectious ear-to-ear smile projected from the first-year Vixen.

“I couldn't wipe the smile off my face for the whole game,” she said.

“We have such a positive feeling amongst the entire group and it rubs off on you.

“The hub life has been really good, everyone is enjoying each other's company and it's brought us closer as a group.”

● McDonald and her teammates face the Giants in round six on Sunday.