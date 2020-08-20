Footy news Berrigan. Tongala, Euroa

Berrigan has made a double statement to formally kick off the Picola District Football League off-season.

The Saints have lured former Barooga duo Will Gorman and James Hazelman to the club, with the pair immediately landing in the competition's elite status.

Gorman, a former Berrigan premiership player, spent last year with Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray league, while Hazelman heads directly from Barooga where he played more than 300 games and coached the side for multiple years.

The Saints recently reappointed Ty Russell as their coach, with Russell having been scheduled to lead the side this year for the first time since 2016 before the season was cancelled.

The exciting duo puts the Saints firmly into the competition's premiership favourites bracket, the side having gone 13-3 last year before falling out of the finals in straight sets.

● Tongala is going back to the well next year, with club champion Jordan Souter to once again lead the Blues into battle.

Souter led his side to a Murray league grand final appearance last season and was also set to coach this season before the cancellation.

A post on Tongala's Facebook page highlighted the love the club has for its leader.

“The club honestly couldn’t be happier with the re-signing as we absolutely adore the way Jordan goes about his role both on and off the field,” it read.

“As our members would know Jordan goes well above and beyond the roles that he is expected to do as a coach and there isn’t an aspect of volunteer work that he hasn’t put his hand up for around the club. He is a natural leader and has turned a very young and inexperienced side around within a matter of months.”

● Euroa is looking to put together another stellar off-season, having had seven players recommit from this year's proposed side.

Collingwood VFL star Jack Hellier will again be on the Magpies’ list, with brothers Dan and Tom Garside also on board.

And — as per Euroa tradition — there will be at least four Gleesons on the list next season; brothers Zac, Max and Jacob and cousin Jayden will all front up for the side.