GVL partners with The Resilience Project to deliver online webinars

Goulburn Valley League supporters, players, umpires, officials, partners, volunteers, committees and communities are invited to look after their mental and spiritual health through an online webinar later this month.

The league — alongside naming rights sponsor GOTAFE and The Resilience Project — will be delivering the webinar at the end of the month to help look after the wellbeing of its member clubs and all those associated with the organisation during these tough times.

“We are pleased to be able to partner with GOTAFE to provide this webinar free of charge to attendees,” league chairman David Roff said.

“The GVL and GOTAFE are always both committed to supporting our communities, and especially now as we navigate our way through this pandemic.

“We have embraced The Resilience Project so we can all learn how to be mentally and spiritually healthy.”

The Resilience Project explores evidence-based approaches to building resilience in order o develop and sustain positive mental health.

“GOTAFE are entirely committed to building strength against adversity during this time and we are delighted to be partnering with the GVL for The Resilience Project,” GOTAFE chief executive Travis Heeney said.

“Maintaining a sense of belonging during this pandemic has been a large focus for GOTAFE throughout this challenging year, and The Resilience Project aligns with our commitment to the community's health, wellbeing and future prosperity.”

The league will continue to support its clubs and their members in any way it can throughout the sporting shutdown and beyond.

“2020 has been tough on us all with the current pandemic changing the way we live, work and play,” league operations manager Josephine Spencer said.

“In order to support the wellbeing of everyone at our clubs we have embraced The Resilience Project.

“We really want to support everyone with mental health strategies and remind everyone that you are not in this alone. We are in this together.”

More information on the webinar can be found on the league's social media platforms or by contacting your club directly.

More sporting news

Victorian Open cancelled

Collingwood to wear jumper designed by Yorta Yorta artist

GALLERY - Kialla golf action