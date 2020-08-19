AFL Draft Combines to be state-based this year

5370537724001

The Goulburn Valley's hottest footballing prospects will be hoping to get the chance to prove their worth when the AFL hosts multiple state-based AFL Draft Combines this year.

While border restrictions combined with Melbourne's high COVID-19 case numbers will not allow the standard national combine to be held at Marvel Stadium like in the past, select hopefuls will still get an opportunity to show their measurables and chat with recruiters, with plans for the state-based combines to be held in the upcoming school holidays.