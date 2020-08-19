AFL Draft Combines to be state-based this year

Sport
AFL Draft Combines to be state-based this yearBy Alex Mitchell
The Goulburn Valley's hottest footballing prospects will be hoping to get the chance to prove their worth when the AFL hosts multiple state-based AFL Draft Combines this year.
While border restrictions combined with Melbourne's high COVID-19 case numbers will not allow the standard national combine to be held at Marvel Stadium like in the past, select hopefuls will still get an opportunity to show their measurables and chat with recruiters, with plans for the state-based combines to be held in the upcoming school holidays.
The Murray Bushrangers will have a hand in nominating players for the combines, while AFL Academy members and those that played in the AFL All-Stars Futures match on grand final day will automatically receive an invite.
Shepparton United's Zavier Maher and Cohuna product and Echuca player Josh Treacy featured in the Academy and the All-Stars match, putting them immediately on the list.
It could open the door for more district players to get on the Draft radar, particularly if a Country Victoria-specific combine was held due to Melbourne's tighter lockdown conditions.
Only Lachie Ash (Shepparton) and Brodie Kemp (Echuca) were invited to last year's national combine, while many more — Jimmy Boyer, Sam Durham, Jye Chalcraft, Liam Fiore, Louis Pinnuck and Cam Wild — were invited to either the Victorian or RookieMe combines.
United's Maher would appear to be the region's best chance of being drafted, with AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge reporting he was "rocketing up the ranks" of a number of AFL recruiters.