Sport

PDFNL juniors | round four wrap

By Alex Mitchell

DJ Darcy: Darcy Johnson gets a kick for Blighty in the under-11s.

1 of 1

Berrigan ground out a 20-point against Jerilderie in Picola District Football League under-17 football at the weekend.

A tight match throughout, the Saints got some quick goals to start the second half which enabled them to take a 47-27 win.

James Shaw impressed for Berrigan driving his side forward at every opportunity, while Ethan Stephens was also great.

For Jerilderie, Brodie Benjamin put his head over the ball and Zander Nash racked up possessions, with Alex A'Vard shining in defence.

The other under-17 match had Deniliquin Rovers starch Blighty by 76 points, winning 104-28.

Sam Dudley, Harvey White, Kyle Margo, Sam Dudley and Kane Morris kicked goals for Blighty, with Rielly Lynch, Tom Cochrane and Tom Barker standing out in the defeat.

● Under-14 action had Deniliquin Rovers lockdown Blighty and take a 43-point victory, breaking through the Redeyes pressure in the second half to grab the win.

Rovers’ Tyson Willis kicked three goals and Eddie Dudley two, while Bobby Hall and Jackson Muldoon Leetham performed well in the ruck.

Blighty’s Mak Eddy in the ruck was best-on-ground for his side, working hard all day, while Will Dudley and Logan White gave some great run out of the middle and off the wing.

The other clash had Berrigan beat Jerilderie in an arm-wrestle, with Nicola Di Lullo, Ben Kennedy and Tyler Hall some of the stars.

● Under-17 netball play had Deniliquin Rovers grab a 20-goal win against Blighty.

In a physical rivalry match, midcourt maestro Sienna Jenkins ran the show with support from Sophie Strong, with Abbey Wills also strong in a 60-40 result.

Berrigan demolished Jerilderie 70-28 in the weekend's other fixture.

Fantastic defensive pressure from Rose Chamberlain and Charlie Mason stole the show along with strong games from Cody Pfeiffer and Ruby Russell.

● Berrigan scrapped to a six-goal win in the under-15s, winning 23-17 with Macey White, Hayley Palmer and Emily Thompson the standouts.

Deniliquin Rovers also got the points in a low-scoring affair, putting together a strong second half to win 27-18.

● Berrigan put on a dominant display in the under-13s, winning 41-4 with Abbi Ferguson, Olivia Thompson and Jess O’Dwyer leading the way.

And Deniliquin was also in powerful form, smashing Blighty 50-4 on the back of elite shooting from Kate Jenkins and Eliza Atley.

Latest articles

Sport

GALLERY - Kialla golf action

Kialla Golf Club action continued during the week, with players hitting the course at a safe distance from each other. News photographer Rodney Braithwaite was on hand to capture the drives, chips and putts

Shepparton News
Sport

Mangles known as a man on a mission

Peter Mangles was a man who knew how to get things done. Passionate to a fault, his love for Benalla and the Sherrin ran deep in his bones. A fixture around the Goulburn Valley for more than eight decades, whatever he was doing in the community you...

Meg Saultry
Sport

PDFNL juniors | round four wrap

Berrigan ground out a 20-point against Jerilderie in Picola District Football League under-17 football at the weekend. A tight match throughout, the Saints got some quick goals to start the second half which enabled them to take a 47-27 win. James...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport - Golf Australia program looks to boost female participation

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations, on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Lindsay Park weekend preview

Bookmakers suggest Euroa’s Lindsay Park stable will need a slice of luck if it is to return from tomorrow’s stacked racing card at Caulfield with a Group race victory. The training partnership of Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes will saddle up Cape Of...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Tatura meeting proves fruitful for the region’s trainers

Tatura’s nine-race card on Saturday was the day one stable landed a big winner and the day one trainer had salt rubbed into the wound of the big one that got away. Echuca’s training duo of Mick Cornish and Donna Gaskin had been told by a jockey...

Shepparton News