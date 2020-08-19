PDFNL juniors | round four wrap

Berrigan ground out a 20-point against Jerilderie in Picola District Football League under-17 football at the weekend.

A tight match throughout, the Saints got some quick goals to start the second half which enabled them to take a 47-27 win.

James Shaw impressed for Berrigan driving his side forward at every opportunity, while Ethan Stephens was also great.

For Jerilderie, Brodie Benjamin put his head over the ball and Zander Nash racked up possessions, with Alex A'Vard shining in defence.

The other under-17 match had Deniliquin Rovers starch Blighty by 76 points, winning 104-28.

Sam Dudley, Harvey White, Kyle Margo, Sam Dudley and Kane Morris kicked goals for Blighty, with Rielly Lynch, Tom Cochrane and Tom Barker standing out in the defeat.

● Under-14 action had Deniliquin Rovers lockdown Blighty and take a 43-point victory, breaking through the Redeyes pressure in the second half to grab the win.

Rovers’ Tyson Willis kicked three goals and Eddie Dudley two, while Bobby Hall and Jackson Muldoon Leetham performed well in the ruck.

Blighty’s Mak Eddy in the ruck was best-on-ground for his side, working hard all day, while Will Dudley and Logan White gave some great run out of the middle and off the wing.

The other clash had Berrigan beat Jerilderie in an arm-wrestle, with Nicola Di Lullo, Ben Kennedy and Tyler Hall some of the stars.

● Under-17 netball play had Deniliquin Rovers grab a 20-goal win against Blighty.

In a physical rivalry match, midcourt maestro Sienna Jenkins ran the show with support from Sophie Strong, with Abbey Wills also strong in a 60-40 result.

Berrigan demolished Jerilderie 70-28 in the weekend's other fixture.

Fantastic defensive pressure from Rose Chamberlain and Charlie Mason stole the show along with strong games from Cody Pfeiffer and Ruby Russell.

● Berrigan scrapped to a six-goal win in the under-15s, winning 23-17 with Macey White, Hayley Palmer and Emily Thompson the standouts.

Deniliquin Rovers also got the points in a low-scoring affair, putting together a strong second half to win 27-18.

● Berrigan put on a dominant display in the under-13s, winning 41-4 with Abbi Ferguson, Olivia Thompson and Jess O’Dwyer leading the way.

And Deniliquin was also in powerful form, smashing Blighty 50-4 on the back of elite shooting from Kate Jenkins and Eliza Atley.