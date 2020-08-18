Sport

PDFNL junior finals dates locked in

By Shepparton News

Finals dates locked in: The PDFNL junior season's finals dates have been set.

1 of 1

Picola District Football Netball League has confirmed its grand final date for its NSW competition, but is still yet to determine a venue.
The home and away season will finish on Saturday, August 29 with two weeks of finals.

The semi-finals will be held on Saturday, September 5 before the grand final on Saturday, September 12.

League operations manager Shane Railton said the six-week regular season was agreed upon by the majority of clubs competing.

‘‘Whatever the clubs wanted is what we were going to go with,’’ Railton said.

‘‘Choosing the option of six weeks instead of nine was never a major issue as the draw was constructed for this possibility.

‘‘All teams will play in the semi-finals, where it’ll be first on the ladder versus fourth and second versus third. The winners will go through to the grand final.

‘‘It works out well because all teams get seven games minimum for the year, with two teams getting eight.

‘‘The only thing that does need to be worked out is catching up on the round one games between Jerilderie and Berrigan. We still haven’t quite figured out when they will be able to play again.

‘‘When it comes to finals venues, to make it fair we will randomly draw which teams host both the semi finals and grand finals.’’

Latest articles

National

NT can flourish without fracking: Mills

The Northern Territory’s newest political party, the Territory Alliance, says the Top End has plenty of offshore gas and doesn’t need fracking.

AAP Newswire
National

Palmer $30b WA claim outlined in document

Western Australia’s attorney-general has used parliamentary privilege to produce a document outlining Clive Palmer’s almost $30 billion claim against the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic aged care lawsuit could include gov’t

A virus-hit Melbourne aged-care centre is facing legal action and the law firm leading the charge has flagged the claim may pursue government authorities.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport - Golf Australia program looks to boost female participation

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations, on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Lindsay Park weekend preview

Bookmakers suggest Euroa’s Lindsay Park stable will need a slice of luck if it is to return from tomorrow’s stacked racing card at Caulfield with a Group race victory. The training partnership of Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes will saddle up Cape Of...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Euroa’s Georgia Gall signs with Melbourne Stars

Euroa cricketer Georgia Gall has shown the potential to be a star in recent years — and that dream has become a reality. Gall has signed for the Melbourne Stars to play in the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League season, defying her young age of...

Alex Mitchell