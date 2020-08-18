PDFNL junior finals dates locked in

Picola District Football Netball League has confirmed its grand final date for its NSW competition, but is still yet to determine a venue.

The home and away season will finish on Saturday, August 29 with two weeks of finals.

The semi-finals will be held on Saturday, September 5 before the grand final on Saturday, September 12.

League operations manager Shane Railton said the six-week regular season was agreed upon by the majority of clubs competing.

‘‘Whatever the clubs wanted is what we were going to go with,’’ Railton said.

‘‘Choosing the option of six weeks instead of nine was never a major issue as the draw was constructed for this possibility.

‘‘All teams will play in the semi-finals, where it’ll be first on the ladder versus fourth and second versus third. The winners will go through to the grand final.

‘‘It works out well because all teams get seven games minimum for the year, with two teams getting eight.

‘‘The only thing that does need to be worked out is catching up on the round one games between Jerilderie and Berrigan. We still haven’t quite figured out when they will be able to play again.

‘‘When it comes to finals venues, to make it fair we will randomly draw which teams host both the semi finals and grand finals.’’