Gators announce coaches for upcoming Country Basketball League season

Despite the uncertainty of the upcoming Country Basketball League season, the Shepparton Gators are pushing forward with their preparations.

The outfit announced its men's and women's coaches last week, two months out from the proposed competition start date.

Former Gators captain Matt Bartlett is set to steer the men's side, while Darren Burn will lead the women's line-up.

The Gators have pencilled in their new mentors, while the October 10 start date for the season looks under threat due to COVID-19.

Current stage three coronavirus restrictions for regional Victoria are expected to continue until the end of September.

But with question marks lingering on the season, there is excitement building in the Gators’ camp following the recent announcements.

Bartlett, who spent last year's Big V season with Bendigo Braves in the NBL1, is back at his old club.

The former league MVP and club captain will coach in a non-playing role, despite returning to Shepparton as a player for this year's cancelled Big V season.

“It's amazing to have Matt sign on as coach,” Greater Shepparton Basketball Association president Michelle Judd said.

“We are really excited to have him back and to see what he can do with a young playing group.

“And we can't wait to have Darren take on the role as coach of the women's side.”

However, Judd acknowledged the chance that the season start date may be impacted.

“At this stage, we are not sure if we will be playing come October,” she said.

“It doesn't look likely, but we just have to wait and see.

“We all know how unpredictable the current circumstances are.”

● The GSBA is also currently seeking expressions of interests to trial for its junior Gators.

The age groups available are under-12, under-14, under-16 and under-18.

“We already have 139 expressions of interest which is great,” Judd said.

“Again, we are unsure of when we can hold trials due to the current restrictions.

“We have got to work with the guidelines proposed by Basketball Victoria and both local and state governments.”