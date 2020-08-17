AFL exports | round 11 and 12

Finley's Tom Hawkins has rocketed to Coleman Medal favouritism with 11 goals in two games as his Geelong team charges towards a top-four finish.

The hulking forward brutalised St Kilda on Monday night with five goals, but went one better against Port Adelaide on Friday, slotting six to help his Cats upset the top-ranked Power.

In a 59-point demolition of the Saints, Hawkins had 11 disposals and five marks to go with his 5.0, while he was even more dominant in a 60-point win against Port with 17 disposals, 10 marks and 6.2.

Hawkins now has 30 goals for the season, six goals clear of second-ranked goal-kicker Josh Kennedy at the time of writing.

Earlier in the footy frenzy, Seymour's David Mundy helped his young Fremantle side take another step forward with a 16-point win against Hawthorn.

Veteran Mundy had 24 disposals to provide his side with plenty of stability, while Moama's Lachie Schultz chipped in with a goal.

But the Dockers would suffer heartbreak later in the week, falling to Carlton with a kick after the siren.

Mundy finished that game with 15 disposals, while Schultz would manage just nine.

Steele Sidebottom's Collingwood also had a split week, coming from behind to beat Adelaide on Tuesday night before being thrashed by Melbourne on Saturday.

Tallygaroopna's Sidebottom had 22 touches in the Adelaide win and found another 29 in the 56-point loss to Melbourne, while Euroa's Jamie Elliott also picked up a goal in the Demons loss.

For Melbourne, Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver remained red-hot with 24 disposals, eight clearances and four tackles in his side's huge win.

The league's fastest player — Invergordon's Lachie Ash — was well held in GWS’ thumping loss to Sydney, with the literal jet held to six disposals and three tackles.

Rochester's Shaun Atley tried to mastermind one of the biggest upsets of the season on Saturday, when his North Melbourne unit fell by a single point to Brisbane.

Atley had 22 disposals, while Mooroopna's Jy Simpkin was also vital with 26 touches and eight tackles.

And Kialla's Alex Keath celebrated victory for the Western Bulldogs against his old side Adelaide, with 11 disposals and five marks.