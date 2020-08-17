Sport

Football news

By Alex Mitchell

Shepparton's Grace Egan will be sticking around at Carlton for at least another two seasons after signing a contract extension with the Blues.

Egan, the No. 13 pick in last year's AFLW Draft, was just one of a whopping 16 Blues to re-sign with the club last week, now signed until the end of 2022.

Carlton went 5-1 this season and won a semi-final before it was cancelled due to COVID-19, Egan playing all seven games and averaging 14.3 disposals and 4.6 tackles in the process, also earning a Rising Star nomination.

It means the young star is firmly on the path to more success with an emerging and talented playing group, Blues’ women's football general manager Ash Brown said.

“To have 16 players re-sign or extend, in addition to the seven who are already contracted, is a fantastic testament to the close bond this playing group shares with each other,” Brown said.

And coach Daniel Harford agreed Egan was committing to be part of a special group.

“Building a strong culture does not happen overnight, our players have built this connection over an extended period of time and we’ve seen the benefits of that,” Harford said.

“We are excited that our members and fans will be able to see this group continue to grow together and work hard to earn success for the Carlton Football Club.”

● Shepparton's Michael Barlow is departing the VFL system and taking the reins as coach of Western Region Football League club Yarraville Seddon.

The former Shepparton United champion and former Fremantle and Gold Coast star will leave VFL club Werribee, where he parlayed a best-and-fairest into his AFL Rookie Draft selection in 2010.

Barlow had returned to the Tigers for the 2019 season after not being offered a contact by the Suns.

Werribee coach Mark Williams said the club was sad to see a legend go.

“Mick is a man with a heart of gold, a wonderful teammate, leader and friend to us all,” Williams said.

“As a young coach Mick brought great insight into the modern game and was always ready to have fun and a laugh with the entire playing group and staff. Yarraville Football Club is very lucky to get such a special player, coach and bloke.”

● Murray league club Barooga is celebrating the return of one of its recent superstars, with 2018 O'Dwyer medallist Brodie A'Vard committing to the club for next year.

Ruckman A'Vard spent last year with Ovens and Murray league club Wodonga Raiders to be close to his Albury home, but the Hawks announced last week the big man would be boosting the side's playing stocks in the new season.

A'Vard helped the Hawks to the 2018 Murray league grand final, also winning the club's best-and-fairest that season.

