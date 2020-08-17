Free eBook offered to kids to encourage exercise

Exercise and Sports Science Australia (ESSA) has rolled out a free eBook to encourage Aussie kids to keep active during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exercise for Kids, a resource aimed at all children, is an educational tool designed to be used as a stimulus for exercise among the nation’s youth.

ESSA chief executive Anita Hobson-Powell said the more physically active children were the better they were served on the mental and social wellbeing front, which was increasingly important with COVID-19 restrictions putting a clamp on usual activities.

“It’s vital that all children, including those with disabilities or living with chronic conditions, are able to engage in physical activity to stay active and benefit their health long into adulthood,” she said.

“This is becoming increasingly more urgent during the current COVID-19 restrictions with parents struggling to keep children active in their day-to-day schedules, especially those who are currently being home-schooled.

“This eBook has been compiled with the help of accredited exercise physiologists and accredited exercise scientists, the experts of exercise, who are working together to encourage healthy lifestyles for not only children and adolescents, but all Australians.”

Exercise for Kids covers a wide range of information, including breaking down the physical activity guidelines for children, screen-time and physical activity levels, exercising with common conditions and more.

ESSA hopes the eBook will be used by parents and guardians, as well as those involved in the children’s health sector.

“It’s hard to expect children to always want to pick physical activity and sport over screen-time, so as parents, we play an important role in influencing kids to have an active lifestyle,” Hobson-Powell said.

“Whether it’s incorporating movement in daily activities from a young age and ensuring it’s fun and simple, signing children up for community sports, or joining them for a backyard game of cricket or soccer, it’s our role to be involved to help get them involved.

“Offering advice from accredited exercise professionals, as well as tips for parents and guardians throughout the chapters, the eBook is a one-stop shop to help get children more active in a safe way.”