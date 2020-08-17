Sport

Tat Chat - Hill Top golf

By Shepparton News

Looking ahead: Larysa Phillingham.

Even with competition golf suspended, 80 golfers turned out in twos for a stableford round on Saturday.

Travis Worm had the best round of the day with 39 points off a 13 handicap with Alex Bell, 20 handicap, one point behind.

Jacob Chessells and Peter Baird had 36, John Keller, Tom Phillips, Andrew Wills and James Peck 35, Joyce Baird, Anthony Devine, Trevor Allen, Peter Caldow, Leigh Thornton, Hamish Roberts, John Fanning, James Ibbotson and Ty Guiney 34, Linc Wellington and Graham Meneilly 33 with a further eight on 32 points.

Watchful: Tom Divine.

Midweek: Garry Reese had 39 stableford points off a nine handicap on Tuesday, Trevor Allen 35, Bryan Miller and Bob Wildes 32, Frank Hill 31, while Barry Dennis, Ron Popple and James Ibbotson all had 30 points.

Garry Reese completed the double by winning again on Thursday with 36 points, Robbie Montgomery and Michael Downs 35, Peter Hatton 34, Joe De Ieso 33 and Trevor Allen 32.

Bill Ashcroft and Dale Clarke had 38 points in Thursday’s chook run, Jan Coe had 39 and Jeff Huddle 40.

Coming events: Well, there aren’t any; well not for quite some time. At least we can still play in masked-disguised pairs and spring is just around the corner.

Shocker from 2010: The precise events that took place when Clive Merrigan putted out on the 18th green on Saturday are topics for further deliberation, but it is generally agreed that Clive arrived on the green with a longish putt for five.

Having missed his putt he endeavoured to push his ball into the hole for a six, but the putter disturbed only the air above the ball.

A second time Clive strove to hole his ball with a dismissive wave of the putter and a second time the air alone was disturbed, although some present felt there may have been the slightest hint of contact and even movement.

On his third sally at his ball, Clive was successful, but by then his playing companions were doubled over with what could have been mirth.

Our world would be so much richer with a little more compassion for those in pain.

WOMEN

The weather looked threatening, which had more than half the field find something else to do, but for the few that did play, the day was perfect for golf.

In the absence of competition golf, social golf is permitted for two players due to stage three COVID-19 restrictions.
Larysa Phillingham had the best score with 34 points, while Robyn Downs scored 29 points.
Jan Coe, Sheryl Curran and Bev Roberts scored 28 points.

Head down: Bev Roberts.

Veteran Trophy: Joan Hill and Jan Coe ventured out on their own last Friday to play the long- awaited final of the Veterans Trophy the Eve Ballantyne Perpetual Trophy.

Di Ballantyne continues to support this prestigious event, which was started many years ago by her husband’s family.

Putting well: Di Day.

Joan and Jan played without the usual gallery following them, pressing on to the 17th hole where Jan won 2/1.

Congratulations to Jan and commiserations to Joan.


Wednesday: Social golf: Two players a game as per online.

