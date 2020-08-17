Tat Chat - Tatura bowls

Super Veteran Bowls Achievement.

Phil Boyd on July 24 achieved Super Veteran bowls status on reaching the 80 year of age milestone. Phil joined Tatura Bowls Club in 1987 after transferring from the Kiewa Valley Bowls Club where he had played for two years and moved to the Goulburn Valley furthering his occupation as a dairy farmer on Stewart Rd, Tatura.

He became a committee member the following year and has held every position at the club excluding secretary in his long association with the club.

He was the greenkeeper for two seasons and found it time consuming while he was still operating the dairy farm.

Many a night he would sit on the seats around the green waiting for the water to cover the rinks.

Over his lengthy period of service he has been president of the club for 10 years and is the current treasurer.

He was granted life membership in 2015 and wife Noeleen had life membership bestowed on her this year.

An accredited bowls umpire Phil is a stickler for the rules to be obeyed and respected.

Bowls achievements are many with his proudest achievement being the club championship in 1998 and as a member of the successful Group 5 Goulburn Valley Bowls Association (GVBA) men's champion fours in 2002 and the GVBA Men's Fours in 2010.

He has won the B-grade singles, mixed pairs five times partnering with wife Noeleen, 21Up and the two bowls singles championship.

A proud moment in recent years was when Phil and his three sons Brian, Nick and Brendon won a tournament at Dookie.

He has been a GVBD board member for three years and been on the greens committee for many years.

He is that enthusiastic about bowls that some people may call it an obsession.

Holidaying in the caravan during the off-season break from local bowls involved packing up the bowls and in recent years heading to Lightning Ridge where he would play bowls nearly every day.

Currently every Thursday he's off to Shepparton Park for bowls where he can catch up with the many friends he has made over the long period residing in the Goulburn Valley.

One of his greatest thrills is now playing bowls with his two sons Nick and Brendon who for the past two years have been playing pennant at his beloved Tatura Bowls Club.

Phil was disappointed not to have an 80th birthday party due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, but his 13 grandchildren organised a video link wishing him a happy birthday and conveying a sentimental message as to why he was special to them.

He was pleasantly surprised and extremely chuffed.



Phil certainly enjoys his bowls and assists the club in so many ways.

Congratulations Phil on your Super Veteran status.

— John Crilly