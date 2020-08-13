Lindsay Park weekend preview

Bookmakers suggest Euroa's Lindsay Park stable will need a slice of luck if it is to return from tomorrow's stacked racing card at Caulfield with a Group race victory.

The training partnership of Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes will saddle up Cape Of Good Hope in the Group Two Lawrence Stakes and Bella Nipotina and Aryaaf in the Group Three Quezette Stakes, but with the trio priced at $71, $9 and $17 respectively, the team will need an upset to claim victory.

Import Cape Of Good Hope won his Australian debut in October in the Group One Caulfield Stakes, but has struggled since, particularly finishing 10 and 16 lengths off the winners in a pair of Group Ones.

But having suffered hoof problems throughout, Dabernig told horsebetting.com.au improvement should be on the way.

“He’s had a good break and has come back in nice and sound,” Dabernig said.

“He arrived in Australia in good form winning the Caulfield Stakes, but last campaign his feet were the issue and he was taking on reasonable company.

“His feet have improved. Remember (multiple Group One winner) Redkirk Warrior had trouble initially with his feet when he came from Hong Kong and we managed to get him right and I think this is a similar situation.

“We’ve addressed the issue and he’ll have his chance to show his best form.”

Earlier in the card, maiden three-year-old Bella Nipotina will be the stable's best chance of victory when she resumes from a five-month spell.

The filly ran second three times in two-year-old company, but will need to find an extra gear in tomorrow's $160,000 Group Three for three-year-olds, although she did show good improvement in an easy jump out win recently.

Meanwhile, Aryaaf, who won the Group Three Ottawa Stakes on Melbourne Cup Day last year, will need to recapture top form to challenge in this company after a sluggish 11th in February's Group One Blue Diamond.

The three-year-old filly finished six lengths off the winner in that race, and has not raced since.