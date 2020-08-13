Alou Kuol is living the dream as a pro

Forget the dreams, Shepparton’s Alou Kuol is living for the moment because reality beats fantasy.

Admittedly 12 months ago when the now 19-year-old was cutting up the pitch with the Goulburn Valley Suns the A-League was the dream.

And now it’s the reality, with Kuol signed by the Central Coast Mariners having played four games in the season just finished.

Before his first team call-up he had been turning heads for the Mariners’ youth setup over summer, scoring six goals in six games in the Y-League.

He then dazzled the defences in the NPL2 NSW competition with a hat-trick against Broadmeadow Magic and a ridiculous four-goal half against the Newcastle Jets.

It would prove more than enough to move him into the big leagues; and that’s where he is planning to stay.

Sounds simple enough, but just to make the break into the nation’s soccer elite from a country town is an achievement that must not be underestimated — the dream Kuol is now living is one that thousands of young players across the country will never achieve.

“A year ago, I said I would hopefully just be in a professional setup, but to play professional wasn’t something I would’ve seen happening for me anytime soon,” Kuol said.

“For me, the season so far has been great; I’ve been given numerous opportunities to play and have got some minutes into my legs; so I couldn’t be happier.”

With the Mariners struggling through the interrupted season club coach Alen Stajcic turned to Kuol and other academy products in the competition’s closing stages to lay the foundation for the club’s future.

Which is how Kuol found himself making his A-League debut against Western United — a moment he said he would hang on to forever.

“My highlight of the season, of my life, was starting my first game and doing it in front of the home fans,” he said.

“I will never forget that, so I think that will probably always take the cake.”

Now setting his sights on the 2020-21 season Kuol knows his approach is going to be different from anything he has done before.

He will be working hard to be fitter, faster and stronger — he has his foot in the door and doesn’t want anyone slamming it closed.

With a solid platform on which to build, Kuol hopes to become a threat on the pitch — and to the scoresheet — for the Mariners next season.

“First goal for next season is to get more minutes — and then goals to help the team win games.”

It’s bold, it’s ambitious, but Kuol has got more chance of making it happen than most — because he’s there.