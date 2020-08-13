Princess Park lights completed

Princess Park will be shining bright when sport eventually returns, with the installation of its new state-of-the-art lights completed this week.

The project, worth nearly $350,000, was completed by Greater Shepparton City Council, with four new light towers delivering 200 lux lighting.

It formed part of council's Capital Works Program, with $250,000 from the Victorian Government's Community Sport Infrastructure Fund also helping the project get across the line, with the new floodlights, an upgrade of the power supply and a new main switchboard all part of it.

Greater Shepparton City Council infrastructure director Phil Hoare said the lights would be vital particularly in helping the Shepparton Swans through the winter months.

“We are fortunate to have another sporting field with 200 lux lighting,” Hoare said.

“The new lights at this popular facility will greatly enhance its functionality, particularly during the darker winter months.

“We are pleased to be able to deliver this project despite some challenges due to COVID-19. I would like to thank all the sporting groups and users for their patience.

“We have been able to achieve a great result which our community will soon be able to enjoy once restrictions have eased.”