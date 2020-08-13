Sport

Princess Park lights completed

By Alex Mitchell

Flash: Four new flood lighting towers have been put up at Princess Park.

1 of 1

Princess Park will be shining bright when sport eventually returns, with the installation of its new state-of-the-art lights completed this week.

The project, worth nearly $350,000, was completed by Greater Shepparton City Council, with four new light towers delivering 200 lux lighting.

It formed part of council's Capital Works Program, with $250,000 from the Victorian Government's Community Sport Infrastructure Fund also helping the project get across the line, with the new floodlights, an upgrade of the power supply and a new main switchboard all part of it.

Greater Shepparton City Council infrastructure director Phil Hoare said the lights would be vital particularly in helping the Shepparton Swans through the winter months.

“We are fortunate to have another sporting field with 200 lux lighting,” Hoare said.

“The new lights at this popular facility will greatly enhance its functionality, particularly during the darker winter months.

“We are pleased to be able to deliver this project despite some challenges due to COVID-19. I would like to thank all the sporting groups and users for their patience.

“We have been able to achieve a great result which our community will soon be able to enjoy once restrictions have eased.”

Latest articles

World

France sends jets, frigate to eastern Med

France is sending fighter jets and a navy frigate to the eastern Mediterranean after calling on Turkey to halt oil and gas exploration in disputed waters there.

AAP Newswire
World

Women stand up in Bougainville election

Elections on the island of Bougainville this month feature a record number of women candidates.

AAP Newswire
World

Harry and Meghan buy California estate

A multi-million dollar estate in the posh Californian enclave of Montecito has been bought by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Glenn Thatcher’s passing a loss to the bowls community

Glenn Thatcher and his moustache made an immediate — and lasting — impression on the Goulburn Valley bowling community. Not just for his fierce competitive spirit on the greens, but for the mate he was to everybody when he did not...

Liam Nash
Sport

Pandemic won’t stop golf clubs ‘Doing it for Jarrod’ in 2020

August 8 can be a tough day for the golfing community — in Shepparton and across the world. Much-loved Shepparton product Jarrod Lyle died on that date two years ago.

Tyler Maher
Sport

GVHA cancels season

Hockey has become the latest sport to cancel its season due to COVID-19. Goulburn Valley Hockey Association, which suspended its junior season after round three, formally ended its season on Monday night at an executive meeting, citing the stage...

Alex Mitchell