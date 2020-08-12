Garry Jacobson keen for Darwin Triple Crown

Garry Jacobson might be trapped away from his beloved Shepparton, but that will not stop the great man trying to do the 3630 proud this weekend.

Planted in Queensland with Victoria shut to its neighbouring states, Jacobson will look to kick off his time on the road with a quality showing at the Darwin Triple Crown, with three races scheduled for the devilish Hidden Valley Raceway.

Jacobson enters the fourth round of the season placed 21st in the Supercars championship, but to even be racing after the sacrifices he has made to be there is a win in itself.

As a race driver that does not make profit from competing, with sponsors rather simply covering his costs, Jacobson has had his ability to earn an income slashed with his move to Queensland, with the governing body stepping up to the plate to help support him.

“I’m not a driver that earns an income from their racing career. I’m one of the guys that’s taken a long time to get into the main game as a category, because I’ve had to wait my time, take my turn, and be patient for a drive to open up,” Jacobson said.

“That meant that sponsors were happy to support me, to pay for my racing bills, and then just get me to the track. That’s me and my racing career today, I’m not competing in the sport for money as an income.

“I race and I compete and I’m really grateful for the opportunities I’ve got, but in order to just cover my expenses to live, just in general, like paying for rent and paying for food, I still am expected to work during the week to earn an income to provide for myself.

“I’m a driver that races and competes and breaks even, so to speak, with sponsor support, but I don’t get paid, this is not my living. My living is based on driving buses and driver coaching.

“(Supercars) helped me so much, in terms of making sure that I’ve got somewhere to stay at night and make sure that I’ve got enough money to buy some food. I’ll be eternally grateful to Supercars and what they did for me personally.”

But that will all be forgotten once the drivers hit the track; Jacobson will be part of three practice sessions, qualifying and a race on Saturday before a further two races on Sunday.

The Mooroopna lad was in career-best form last time out, securing an exceptional seventh-placed finish in the second of three races at the Sydney SuperSprint.

● Oscar Piastri is no longer leading the Formula 3 World Championship after the fifth round of action in England at the weekend.

Piastri, who has strong Shepparton family ties, finished seventh and sixth in two races at Silverstone, securing 11 championship points in the process.

He is now second overall on 105 points, a solitary point behind American teammate Logan Sergeant.