Cricket Shepparton season update

An annual general meeting on August 24 will be pivotal to shaping the 2020-21 Cricket Shepparton season.

With community sport banned until at least September 17 under the Victorian Government's stage three coronavirus restrictions, beginning a cricket season at the earliest possible date — October 3 — would appear unlikely, as floated by representatives of Goulburn Murray Cricket and the Murray Valley Cricket Association.

Cricket Shepparton president Dave D'Elia said communication with member clubs would be key to the association's planning for the upcoming season.

“It's relatively the same as the other associations — we've got our AGM via online hook-up on August 24 and we'll be putting all the different options to the club and we'll see what they want to do with it,” D'Elia said.

“We've looked at a number of configurations for the season, one of them would be playing all one-day matches for a shorter season. But even that would require two new cricket balls every week compared with one each week for two-day games, so there's an extra cost there for clubs immediately.”

Much like similar concerns raised by football and netball clubs in the lead-up to their now-cancelled seasons, D'Elia expressed concern a lack of match-day takings could make a season tough to run if it would financially damage clubs.

“I think something that hasn't been touched on is if there isn't too much change to restrictions, if clubs can't stay open after matches for a beer or social functions, will they be able to survive financially?" he said.

“So there's the restrictions for how teams can train, and play — things like shining the ball — but there's that whole other side to it too. But we're happy to go ahead with a season on October 3 if the clubs agree and restrictions allow it.”

And having seen football and netball return with large crowds, D'Elia said driving home the importance of following restrictions to clubs would be high on the agenda.

“I think everyone's as keen as mustard to get back playing sport. Even if it's just for the juniors, we'll try and do that, we really felt for the footy leagues that tried to do the right thing and get a season going,” he said.

“Our big learning from footy was that as soon as sport opens up, a lot of people are going to be keen to come and have a look.

“We'll take that learning from football, it's really important we're tight on restrictions because we don't want to open things up and then close them down again because people are doing the wrong thing.”