AFL exports round 10 x 11

A vintage performance from Ollie Wines helped Port Adelaide claim a statement victory in arguably the best game of the AFL season.

In a round 11 heavyweight battle with Richmond, Wines’ Power overturned a one-point three-quarter time deficit with a huge final stanza, winning by 23 points.

Echuca's Wines was heroic throughout, with 28 disposals, 10 clearances, 11 tackles, seven inside 50s and six score involvements for his best game of the season.

Benalla product Tom Rockliff was also handy with 20 touches, six clearances and five tackles, while Katamatite's Tom Clurey held down his defensive post as usual with seven disposals and four marks.

On Thursday night in a round 10 contest, Collingwood scrapped its way to a nine-point victory against Sydney with Tallygaroopna's Steele Sidebottom helping it get across the line.

Sidebottom had 18 disposals and eight tackles, while Euroa's Jamie Elliott kicked a vital goal to spark the Magpies into action and laid six tackles.

Mooroopna's Jarrod Harbrow was a steadying influence for the Gold Coast Suns in a thrilling game against St Kilda, with 17 disposals in the side's four-point defeat.

And Invergordon's Lachie Ash got involved as Greater Western Sydney wrapped up round 10 with a comeback win against an Essendon side genuinely lacking in character.

Ash continued to impress in the Giants’ backline, with nine disposals and three clearances.

Round 11 began the following day where a district Western Bulldogs trio fell to a powerful Brisbane side by 24 points.

Deniliquin's Sam Lloyd kicked two goals, Mooroopna's Laitham Vandermeer had 13 disposals and Kialla's Alex Keath had six touches in the disappointing loss.

And Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver continued red-hot form for Melbourne as the Demons dismantled a woeful North Melbourne line-up by 57 points.

Oliver had 31 disposals, six clearances and five tackles and added a spiffy late goal to complete a huge game, while another former Cat, Jy Simpkin, was in action for the Kangaroos, with 20 disposals.