Tat Chat - Tatura bowls

Tatura Bowls Club along with other sporting organisations as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and recent Victorian Government restrictions has seen most activities curtailed.

{image:865127895}

Practice is still permissible at bowling clubs with a maximum of 10 per green and two per rink with the mandatory wearing of masks, signing in and observing social distancing.

Ready to roll: Jason Carter.

The weather has been kind for most afternoons and the keenest of bowlers are certainly taking advantage of the opportunities to get on the green and improve on their bowling skills.

— John Crilly