Tat Chat - Hill Top golf

Rain on Saturday ensured that no competition took place, forcing golfers to play computer games or catch up on household tasks.

Those lucky enough to play midweek had to learn to swing while wearing a face mask, as if the game isn’t hard enough.

Still, we can still get out to swing a club and chase a ball for social golf which is more than our city cousins can do.



Frustrated at not being able to play on Saturday, 32 golfers hit the fairways on Sunday in far more pleasant conditions.

Alex Bell scored 43 stableford points off a 22 handicap, eight shots clear of John Dellar, Linc Wellington and Danyel Dryden, Sean Martin had 33, Ryan Lindsay, Matt Miller and Daniel Maher 32.

Popple over for a hit: Ron Popple.

Patrick Davies had the best round for Tuesday’s stableford round with 37 points off a 19 handicap, Bill Ashcroft and Jeff Baker also had 37s, while Darren Burr had 36, Shorty McNaughton and Mark Riley 34 and Peter Hutton 33.

Playing in twos on Thursday, Frank Hill scored 38 stableford points off an 18 handicap and Peter Hutton had 36 off 21. James Peck and Michael Downs had 35s, James Ibbotson 34, Ty Guiney 33 and Barry Dennis 32.

Ty Guiney was best of the chook run golfers, normally sponsored by IGA, with 20 points, Bill Ashcroft 19, Bob Hunter and Leigh Thornton 18, Paula Wills and Robbie Montgomery 17.

Coming events: Unfortunately, there is little prospect of competition golf for the coming weeks and we will have to enjoy the limited freedom that we have depending on future rain falls.

2014 Shockers: Fred Andrews was playing John Fanning in their Summer Cup match and it was an even contest as they came to the 11th hole, rated number-one in difficulty.

Both hit good drives and Fred was feeling confident as his second shot hit the green giving him a chance for a birdie.

John Fanning, however, was equal to the task, with his shot into the green from 150 m slam-dunking the hole and staying in there for an eagle. Loss of hole Fred, move on to the 12th.

Matt Miller can’t seem to keep out of the news, winning trophies seemingly each time he steps out on the course.

He had a different experience on Tuesday when he became another victim of the hill on the eighth hole.

Matt left his buggy on the side of the green as he prepared to putt, but when he turned, the buggy and clubs were entering the lake and disappearing into the depths.

Bravely, Matt waded in and retrieved buggy, clubs and cell-phone.

Fortunately, home was nearby and he was able to change clothes and, later, dry out his phone. Of course he parred the eighth hole.

WOMEN by W.O.F.

The stableford event sponsored by W B Hunter was played in cold wintry conditions, and for the first time, members donned masks, to adhere to the current COVID-19 restrictions.



The A-grade event was won by Liz Mulcahy with 35 points, closely followed by Judy Baker with 34 points.

Kerry Gross had one of her best rounds, scoring 37 points to win B-grade.

Runner-up in B-grade was Rita Fairchild, scoring 35 points.

Long ball: Janet Leahy.

Congratulations to Heather Long who scored an eagle on the fifth, unfortunately she missed seeing the ball go into the hole, but was suitably pleased with herself.

Ball winners: Lois Rogers, Robyn Downs 32, Lyn Flett, Robyn Butler 31 and Jan Coe 30 points.

Nine-hole competition: Janet Leahy scored 16 points to win the event, followed by the reliable Joyce Tavener with 14 points.

Pat Serra won a ball with 14 points.



Wednesday’s golf: Social golf with two people a group, as per entry on line as normal, with scores submitted for handicapping purposes.