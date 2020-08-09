Sport

Prince of Caviar joins Riverbank Farm

By Meg Saultry

New stud: Riverbank Farm's Russell, Caroline, Patrick and Nicholas Osborne welcome Prince Of Caviar to the family.

1 of 1

The first-born colt of Black Caviar, Prince Of Caviar received a royal welcome as he arrived to stud at Russell and Caroline Osborne's Riverbank Farm at Benalla.

Black Caviar is a champion thoroughbred racehorse, unbeaten in 25 straight races and claiming 15 Group One victories.

And while Prince Of Caviar showed great promise early in his racing career — with one win from six starts — a throat infection caused him to start his stud life earlier than expected.

Caroline Osborne said they had been contacted by Prince Of Caviar's owners — the same owners as Black Caviar — about the stallion standing at Riverbank Farm.

“We were asked whether we’d be interested in taking on Black Caviar's first colt, who is also from Sebring, who is a very successful sire,” Caroline said.

“We've put him to stud on their behalf.”

The Osborne's have another seven stallions on their books, including Redente, Group One winner Bon Aurum, and Boulder City, the maternal half-brother to superstar Winx.

“Our flagship stallion who has put us on the map is Redente; he’s been a solid producer of winners,” Caroline said.

“And Boulder City — he's been received really well. He covered 94 mares in his first season.

“We're very happy with our stallions. They offer good value for money, and for thoroughbred breeders, they've got a range of horses to choose from.”

Caroline said Prince Of Caviar was now ready to breed and would start duties on September 1.

“We've already got mares booked to him by the owners,” she said.

“Then if anyone wants to breed to him they can contact us.”

As the racing scene kicked off its 2020-21 season last week, Caroline said the family-run farm was extremely happy with the results of the past year.

“We had a lot of winners off the farm, from our own horses or horses of clients,” she said.

“It's been a good year, and we're excited for the next one.”

