PDFNL round two wrap

The Picola District Football Netball League season continued for its New South Wales-based juniors at the weekend.

Match of the week was in the under-17 division, where the Deniliquin Rovers pulled off a comeback 15-point win against Jerilderie.

The Rovers kicked 4.2 to 0.3 in the last quarter to pull off the win, with ruck Alvin Cooper best-on-ground.

Other standouts included young gun Raymond Murphy, Kaiden Joss and Tom Banks, while Khy Stovell kicked three goals.

Brad Aylett, Zander Nash, Oliver Knight, James Shaw, Rory Knight and Ben Coghill were among the better players for Jerilderie.

And Berrigan produced a strong performance against Blighty in the division's other game, scoring a 109-point win.

The Saints kicked all 12 goals of the first half, before the Redeyes lifted in the second half to get their first goal.

The Berrigan side, which featured a number of Deniliquin Rams players, got strong output from Cooper Willoughby, Aidan Fennell and Callum Hulley, while Darcy McManus was the talisman with six goals.

Blighty was best served by Luke Learmonth, Charlie Waters, Dean Macdonald and Tom Barker.

● In under-14 play, Deniliquin moved to 2-0 for the season with a 102-point win against Jerilderie.

The Rovers were dominant throughout and kicked away in the second half scoring 55-1.

Their best players were Connor Didcock, Jackson Muldoon-Leetham and Bobby Hall, while Austin Armytage and Jerrah Caruso kicked three goals each.

And Berrigan found a comfortable win against Blighty, winning 88-13.

Starring for the Saints were Logan Leiper, Brodie Park (three goals), Caleb Thornton and Luke Todd.

Blighty’s best were Seth Morris, Harry McIlwain, Max Caruso, Bede Orr, Jarrod Bashford and Will Dudley.

● Under-17 netball action had the Deniliquin Rovers take an 11-goal win against Jerilderie, 48-37.

Charlotte and Sophie Strong were best for the Rovers in defence and midcourt respectively, while Abbey Wills and Gracie Willis lifted late to help the side seal the win.

Berrigan won a high-scoring barn-burner against Blighty, with the teams putting on a 69-42 shooting clinic.

Lily Sharp, Mackenzie Hannah were named the Saints’ best players, while Gabby Clarke and Karla Nicholls battled hard for the Redeyes.

Under-15 scores had Deniliquin overwhelm Jerilderie and take a huge win, 44-9, with Erika Martin and Abbie Blake the Rovers’ best.

Blighty took a 32-14 win against Berrigan, with Abby O'Connell, Fracesca Urrutia and Asha Campbell best for the Saints and Eliza Bradford and Shae Learmonth top-notch for the Redeyes.

In under-13 play, the Rovers were far too strong for the Demons 50-2, while the Saints were similarly powerful in a 32-4 win against Blighty.