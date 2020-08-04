SDJFL | under-16 round three

Numurkah finished its Shepparton District Junior Football League campaign with a comprehensive win against Echuca United Gold.

While they will now be forced to wait until next year to continue to shine on the field, a number of Blues showed outstanding potential in a 114-point win against the Eagles.

Chief among the stars was Dustan Ebborn with a five-goal haul, but there were many goals to be passed around with Will Slatterie (three), Kobie Rahilly and Hunter Verhoeven (both two) also finding multiple majors.

Matteo Allen, playing with the Blues after home team Cobram's Murray league season was cancelled, put together yet another comprehensive display to be named best afield, with Ryan Mele also great for the Blues.

For the Eagles, emerging talent Brodie Lloyd kicked the side's only six-pointer, with standouts including Jacob Percy, Matthew Harris, Maisyn Douglas and Tobias O'Brien.

In the weekend's other contest, Echuca earned some local bragging rights with a 27-point win against Echuca United Blue.

The Murray Bombers had goal-kicking woes early, with a 1.11 return in the first half having them just two-points ahead at the interval.

The Eagles boxed on well and took a one-point advantage into the final term, but Echuca had plenty left and stormed home with six final-quarter goals to seal the win.

Lachie Hogan, Jett Westblade and Makai Cronin (two goals) were best for the Murray Bombers, while United's best were Bodhi Chique and Jesse Garner (three goals).

Shepparton United and Rochester were denied one last opportunity to take to the field before the season was called off, with their contest at Deakin Reserve cancelled.