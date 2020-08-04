Sport

SDJFL | under-16 round three

By Alex Mitchell

Bulldozer: Echuca United's Jesse Garner smashes through a pack.

1 of 1

Numurkah finished its Shepparton District Junior Football League campaign with a comprehensive win against Echuca United Gold.

While they will now be forced to wait until next year to continue to shine on the field, a number of Blues showed outstanding potential in a 114-point win against the Eagles.

Chief among the stars was Dustan Ebborn with a five-goal haul, but there were many goals to be passed around with Will Slatterie (three), Kobie Rahilly and Hunter Verhoeven (both two) also finding multiple majors.

Matteo Allen, playing with the Blues after home team Cobram's Murray league season was cancelled, put together yet another comprehensive display to be named best afield, with Ryan Mele also great for the Blues.

For the Eagles, emerging talent Brodie Lloyd kicked the side's only six-pointer, with standouts including Jacob Percy, Matthew Harris, Maisyn Douglas and Tobias O'Brien.

In the weekend's other contest, Echuca earned some local bragging rights with a 27-point win against Echuca United Blue.

The Murray Bombers had goal-kicking woes early, with a 1.11 return in the first half having them just two-points ahead at the interval.

The Eagles boxed on well and took a one-point advantage into the final term, but Echuca had plenty left and stormed home with six final-quarter goals to seal the win.

Lachie Hogan, Jett Westblade and Makai Cronin (two goals) were best for the Murray Bombers, while United's best were Bodhi Chique and Jesse Garner (three goals).

Shepparton United and Rochester were denied one last opportunity to take to the field before the season was called off, with their contest at Deakin Reserve cancelled.

Latest articles

Rugby

Dragons drop Norman to arrest NRL slump

St George Illawarra have dropped half Corey Norman for Thursday night’s NRL match against Sydney Roosters.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Michael Morgan’s NRL return hinges on baby

Michael Morgan’s long-awaited return for North Queensland against Gold Coast hinges on the birth of his first child, who is due any day.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Maloney’s voice still in Cleary’s NRL mind

Nathan Cleary is revelling in his role as Penrith’s chief playmaker but he says the influence of James Maloney is a big part of his career-best NRL form.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Shepparton out of GVL junior season

Shepparton has pulled out of the Goulburn Valley League junior season tonight. Bears president Will Phillips spoke to his members via video on Facebook to inform them of the decision following the cancellation of round two of the competition...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Round two GVL action called off

Round two of the Goulburn Valley League’s junior season has been called off. The league made the decision after a number of clubs raised concerns. “Several clubs advised the league late this afternoon that there may be possible positive cases...

Shepparton News
Sport

GVL under-18s scouting report

With many football leagues shutdown across Victoria, the Goulburn Valley League’s elite under-18 talents have a unique opportunity to rocket into AFL Draft contention should they compile some eye-catching form in the coming months. The News will be...

Alex Mitchell