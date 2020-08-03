Tat Chat - Tatura bowls

5370537724001

A marathon of 2 1/2 hours of lawn bowls was played before the Tatura Bowls Club's 21Up Ladies Championship between Joyce Andrus and Dot Best was decided.

There was only a 2-shot deficit in Best's 9-shot handicap compared to Andrus’ 7, but Andrus had dominated the early ends and was well in front 11 shots positive to Best still one shot to work off from her handicap.