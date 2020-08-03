Tat Chat - Tatura bowls

Sport
Tat Chat - Tatura bowlsBy Shepparton News
A marathon of 2 1/2 hours of lawn bowls was played before the Tatura Bowls Club's 21Up Ladies Championship between Joyce Andrus and Dot Best was decided.
There was only a 2-shot deficit in Best's 9-shot handicap compared to Andrus’ 7, but Andrus had dominated the early ends and was well in front 11 shots positive to Best still one shot to work off from her handicap.
Andrus after 2 hours of play was still well in front with a scoreline of 15 to 8, when Best turned the game around and became dominant in scoring.
With the scores level on 17 and the momentum appearing to be with Best, Andrus grabbed a four and the 21Up championship victory was hers.
This was Andrus’ first club event win at Tatura Bowls Club, however, with her former club at Pakenham she had previously won the club championship and was runner-up in the Districts Champion of Champions event.
A review of the scoring card indicated 32 ends played over the 2 1/2 hours with both players winning 16 ends and bowling more than 120 bowls in the marathon game.
— John Crilly