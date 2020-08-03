Sport

Tat Chat - Tatura bowls

By Shepparton News

Marathon effort: Winner Joyce Andrus and runner-up Dot Best.

1 of 1

A marathon of 2 1/2 hours of lawn bowls was played before the Tatura Bowls Club's 21Up Ladies Championship between Joyce Andrus and Dot Best was decided.

There was only a 2-shot deficit in Best's 9-shot handicap compared to Andrus’ 7, but Andrus had dominated the early ends and was well in front 11 shots positive to Best still one shot to work off from her handicap.

Andrus after 2 hours of play was still well in front with a scoreline of 15 to 8, when Best turned the game around and became dominant in scoring.

With the scores level on 17 and the momentum appearing to be with Best, Andrus grabbed a four and the 21Up championship victory was hers.

This was Andrus’ first club event win at Tatura Bowls Club, however, with her former club at Pakenham she had previously won the club championship and was runner-up in the Districts Champion of Champions event.

A review of the scoring card indicated 32 ends played over the 2 1/2 hours with both players winning 16 ends and bowling more than 120 bowls in the marathon game.

— John Crilly

Latest articles

News

Shepparton family to share their story for National Missing Persons Week

Shepparton’s Janine Francis is the loved one of a long-term missing person. Her niece Shae Francis, 35, has been missing since October 2018. Police have since confirmed Shae is deceased, however her body has never been found. The former Shepparton...

Liz Mellino
News

Ladson running for spot on council

● The Victorian local government elections will be held on Saturday, October 24 via postal ballot

James Bennett
News

Stage three - what you can and can’t do in regional Victoria

Shepparton will go back into stage three COVID-19 ‘’stay-at-home restrictions” from 11.59pm Wednesday alongside all of regional Victoria.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Shepparton out of GVL junior season

Shepparton has pulled out of the Goulburn Valley League junior season tonight. Bears president Will Phillips spoke to his members via video on Facebook to inform them of the decision following the cancellation of round two of the competition...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Round two GVL action called off

Round two of the Goulburn Valley League’s junior season has been called off. The league made the decision after a number of clubs raised concerns. “Several clubs advised the league late this afternoon that there may be possible positive cases...

Shepparton News
Sport

GVL under-18s scouting report

With many football leagues shutdown across Victoria, the Goulburn Valley League’s elite under-18 talents have a unique opportunity to rocket into AFL Draft contention should they compile some eye-catching form in the coming months. The News will be...

Alex Mitchell