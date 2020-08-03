Sport

Tat Chat - Merrigum golf

By Shepparton News

Tat Chat - Merrigum golf.



The main event at Merrigum on Saturday was the mixed Canadian club championship, with the men without partners for the mixed event playing Pinehurst.

It was another sensational day for golf and this was reflected in the numbers who turned out for both events.

The winners of this year's mixed club championship are Clare Doherty and Cory (aka Mario) Berghofer with a very good round of 93-24-69.

They were not really challenged for the title, finishing five shots ahead of their closest rivals.

It is pleasing to see the next generation of golfers such as Clare achieving success early in their career and hopefully stick at it in the future.

It does help that there is little other sport available for the younger ones at the moment, however, that is a real double-edged sword.

I'm sure we would all prefer to be living a normal life.

Ina Hogeboom and Russell Dunn were the runners-up with a round of 95-21-74.


In the men's Pinehurst event it was a much closer contest with a countback required to separate the winners and the ball competition leaders.

Ash Sanders and Bill Bray were the winners with a round of 80-12-68.

Had they been able to putt the margin could have been much greater, however, it seems every pair had its troubles from a short distance.

The runners-up on a countback apparently missed one from just a few centimetres when the putter hit the ground behind the ball and barely touched the ball.

Rod and Jeff Newham headed the ball competition after a round of 91-23-68.

It's good to see the Newham boys back after having been missing for a while.

The other ball winners were Andrew Wood and Phil Barca with 69.

Nearest the pins were won by Frank Leyden on the ninth, Bill Johnson on the jackpot 12th and Andrew Wood on the 14th.

For anyone in search of another putter, one might be found lodged in the melaleuca behind the 17th green.

No guarantee to its quality or even if it still has a straight shaft is given.

Apparently it found its way there after a pair five-putted, but the offending putter accounted for only two of those putts.
This coming Saturday's event is round two of the "Tree-Ball Challenge", a pairs Ambrose cross-country, so get your partners from the first round and try and get your name on the trophy.

This of course assumes we are still able to play by then.

At this stage golf is allowed. but masks must be worn.

