Tat Chat - Hill Top golf

Golf at Hill Top has seldom looked better with the course in good shape and fields of 100+ no longer a rarity.

With no local football to pursue and golfers embracing the MiScore booking and scoring, the fairways are busy and the clubhouse is just waiting for restrictions to be lifted.

Rich River golfers unable to cross the Murray are choosing to play at Hill Top and one of them, Cooper Gentle shot a 69 on Saturday.

Unfortunately for him, his handicap of 1 meant he scored a nett 70 and was beaten by Darryl Phillips who won A-grade and the GMCU Monthly Medal with a round of 80-11-69.

Phillips scored a double-bogey six on the first hole and six pars on his way to a 39 on the front nine, six more pars on the back and then he punctuated his round with a birdie three on the 18th to claim the medal.

Gentle was runner-up with 14 pars and birdies on the 1st, 10th and 18th.



Terry Olney won B-grade with 89-17-72 and Col Saunders was runner-up with 89-15-74, while Jeff Baker won C-grade with 96-24-72 on a countback from Bob Wildes who had 91-19-72.

Ball winners: Stephen Presser 70, John Keller and Terry O’Brien 71, Dave Cornwall 72, Fred Andrews, Brian Coe, Trevor Allen, Rocco Barca 73, Robbie Montgomery, Cameron Ashcroft, Bruce Gross, Graham Meneilly and Brendan Ryan 74, Glen Pearce, Daniel Maher and Dale Clarke 75.

Jan Coe won the women’s competition with 87-17-70, Sheryl Curran was runner-up with 94-21-73 and line-balls went to Phyl Fiddes 73 and Judy Baker 75.

Winter Cup: The final was played last week with Pat Davies defeating John Dellar 2-1. He will now have his name engraved on the cup and have his name placed on the honour board in gold letters.

Midweek: The stroke round on Tuesday was won by Ron Popple with a round of 83-15-68 and Ross Kelly was runner-up with 71 on a countback. Consolation balls went to Frank Hill 71 and Bob Hunter 72.

John Fanning had 40 points off a seven handicap on Thursday to win the stableford competition, while John Keller was runner-up with 36 on a countback.

Line-balls went to Des Carey, Ryan Lindsay and Lou Villani 36, Barry Dennis 35 and Garry Reese 34 on a countback.

IGA chook run: Numbers remain strong with 26 taking to the fairways and tackling the front nine holes on Thursday.

Judy and Bill Ashcroft quinellaed the event, Judy with a nett 30 and Bill 33. Bev Roberts, John Rennie, Judy Baker and Bob Hunter each won a ball for their 34s.

Coming events: Saturday’s four-ball nett stroke competition was for the Bruce Dowell Memorial and was also the qualifying round for the Olympic Cup.

That now seems unlikely with new restrictions coming into force.

Hill Top will notify itsr members shortly as to what is permitted on the course.

Women by W.O.F.

The par event sponsored by Shepparton Bowls Shop, was played in sunny cool conditions.

Rich River golfers were welcomed back to play in the event and also featured in the winning results.

The A-grade winner was Heather Gunstone from Rich River with an excellent score of three.

Runner-up was Sue Turnbull who was square.

B-grade winner was captain Bev Roberts with 1. Phyl Fiddes was runner-up with -1.

Ball winners: Robyn Downs -1, Terri Wangeman, Joan Hill -2 and Lynda O’Shannessy -3 countback.

Nine-hole event: Judy Ashcroft continues her purple patch winning the event with -1, with Heather Wildes winning a ball scoring -3 on countback.

The luncheon-presentation day was a great success on Friday, with approximately 40 lady members attending, being seated on four tables of 10 to comply with the social distancing restrictions.

Captain Bev, was delighted to have the opportunity to give out the prizes and balls to the many winners which had accumulated since golf resumed following the COVID-19 lockdown.

President Liz welcomed everyone and then presented them with a trivia quiz with questions relating to Hill Top golf which tested our local knowledge.

More COVID-19 restrictions are being enforced from Wednesday night which will put our competition in jeopardy once again, but at least we can play this Wednesday.

All golfers must wear a mask.



Wednesday’s event: Stableford: Sponsor: W.B. Hunter.

Nine-hole event: Stableford: Back nine.