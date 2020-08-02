Sport

Shepparton pulls pin on GVL season

By Tyler Maher

Will Phillips.

1 of 1

If the Goulburn Valley League junior season is able to continue this year it will be without Shepparton among its ranks.

The Bears made the decision to pull out of the competition completely after round two action at the weekend was cancelled following a positive COVID-19 test at Mansfield Secondary College.

President Will Phillips updated his members about the club's decision via video on Facebook on Saturday night.

“We were fully supportive of the league for cancelling round two,” Phillips said.

“Unfortunately we didn't get to play (Shepparton) United today, which is a great shame as the rivalry between the two clubs is massive and it would have been great to get you out there having a kick and a run around on the netball court.

“In addition to not being able to play today, we've had a board meeting and as I hope you're aware the board has been working extremely hard to get the season under way and we were 100 per cent committed to playing GVL junior football and netball in 2020.

“It's presented (us) with a lot of different challenges and we've worked through all of those — we were certainly prepared to keep things going.

“Unfortunately we weren’t necessarily prepared for a COVID case being so close to the league ranks.

“We’ve made a decision that we’ll be withdrawing from the GVL competition.”

The Bears will cease all club training and turn their focus to next year.

Benalla and Seymour were already taking no part in the junior campaign across all four grades — under-18 and under-16 football and 15-and-under and 17-and-under netball — while Mansfield and Rochester are not fielding under-16 football teams.

Latest articles

Education

Goulburn Valley Grammar students fight MND

Goulburn Valley Grammar School students have come out in force for Motor Neurone Disease research, wearing the iconic blue FightMND beanies and raising $847 for the cause.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Notre Dame College leaders react to university fee changes

The four Notre Dame College leaders have different ideas on what life after Year 12 will look like, with some impacted by the proposed university fee changes and others less so.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Calls for Greater Shepparton Secondary College uniform to be reviewed

A committee of concerned parents have called for the new Greater Shepparton Secondary College uniform to be reviewed, as stock of the winter jumpers runs low.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Shepparton out of GVL junior season

Shepparton has pulled out of the Goulburn Valley League junior season tonight. Bears president Will Phillips spoke to his members via video on Facebook to inform them of the decision following the cancellation of round two of the competition...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Round two GVL action called off

Round two of the Goulburn Valley League’s junior season has been called off. The league made the decision after a number of clubs raised concerns. “Several clubs advised the league late this afternoon that there may be possible positive cases...

Shepparton News
Sport

GVL under-18s scouting report

With many football leagues shutdown across Victoria, the Goulburn Valley League’s elite under-18 talents have a unique opportunity to rocket into AFL Draft contention should they compile some eye-catching form in the coming months. The News will be...

Alex Mitchell