Goulburn Valley League calls off round two junior action

Goulburn Valley League officials were forced to call off round two of the junior season at the weekend after clubs began withdrawing on Friday night.

It remains to be decided whether the competition will attempt to continue this year, with a board meeting scheduled for Sunday night.

Mansfield pulled out of Saturday's round of action after a positive COVID-19 test in the high country was returned.

“The club wishes to advise that our four junior teams have withdrawn from tomorrow's round against Echuca,” the Eagles said.

“The cancellation is due to a positive COVID-19 test at Mansfield Secondary College.

“Training for all teams is also suspended until further notice.”

With Mooroopna having played Mansfield in round one the matches between the Cats and Rochester were also placed under a cloud.

“The committee of the RJFC (Rochester Junior Football Club) have made the decision to suspend the involvement of all football teams until further notice and effective immediately,” the Tigers said.

“This will mean we will not participate in games this weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of all participants at our club and the community as we navigate the prevailing environment that COVID-19 has presented to all of us.

“The decision doesn't come lightly and will be reviewed again in coming days after further discussion at club and league level and in line with evolving government directives.

“The club thanks all participants, families, sponsors and the local community for their support so far this season and we will keep you all posted as to any further developments.”

The league then made the decision to scrap the round completely and reassess the situation after contact tracing had occurred.

“Several clubs advised the league late this afternoon that there may be possible positive cases that may potentially be linked to several GVL clubs,” league chairman David Roff said.

“The GVL board has just met and agreed unanimously to cancel this round. We need to allow time for contact tracing to occur to ascertain if any close contacts exist within clubs.

“The board felt that it was in the best interest for the health and safety of everyone to cancel all scheduled games in round two.

“The future of further rounds will be assessed as we receive additional advice from the relevant authorities. The board is scheduled to meet again on Sunday evening.”

Shepparton has since pulled out of the competition completely.

“The league fully supports them (the Bears) in their decision and looks forward to working with them as they now look to 2021,” the league board said on Saturday night.