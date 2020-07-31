Round two GVL action called off

Sport
Round two GVL action called offBy Shepparton News
Round two of the Goulburn Valley League’s junior season has been called off.
The league made the decision after a number of clubs raised concerns.
“Several clubs advised the league late this afternoon that there may be possible positive cases that may potentially be linked to several GVL clubs,” GVL chairman David Roff said.
“The GVL Board has just met and agreed unanimously to cancel this round. We need to allow time for contact tracing to occur to ascertain if any close contacts exist within clubs.
“The board felt that it was in the best interest for the health and safety of everyone to cancel all scheduled games in round two.
“The future of further rounds will be assessed as we received additional advice from the relevant authorities. The board is scheduled to meet again on Sunday evening.”
