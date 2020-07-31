Round two GVL action called off

5370537724001

Round two of the Goulburn Valley League’s junior season has been called off.

The league made the decision after a number of clubs raised concerns.

“Several clubs advised the league late this afternoon that there may be possible positive cases that may potentially be linked to several GVL clubs,” GVL chairman David Roff said.

“The GVL Board has just met and agreed unanimously to cancel this round. We need to allow time for contact tracing to occur to ascertain if any close contacts exist within clubs.