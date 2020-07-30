Sport

Shepparton Netball Association cancels upcoming twilight competition

By Aydin Payne

Cancelled: The Shepparton Netball Association courts will remain empty this year after the cancellation of the twilight season.

There will be no Shepparton Netball Association action this year.

The association announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday night that the upcoming twilight competition would not go ahead.

Pencilled in for a September 1 start, the cancellation of the twilight season means there will be no association action this year after the winter competition was called off last month.

Guaranteeing the safety of players and volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic was the main driver behind the association's decision during the week.

President Tracey Toy said it was a difficult decision for the committee to make.

“It was a very, very hard decision,” Toy said.

“I can't believe that it has come to this.

“We looked at every way we could conduct the season, but it just was not safe to do so.

“Every single committee member agreed that the protection of our players, volunteers and community was the most important thing.

“We don't want to put anyone at risk.”

The recent news follows a long list of district sporting competitions that have pulled the pin due to COVID-19.

Toy said the majority of the association's members worked in high-risk workplaces, such as aged care, and the safety of those volunteers "was a top priority".

The president understood there would be disappointment following the decision, but hoped the community could comprehend the reason for doing so.

“A month ago it was different and it looked like we could get a competition up, but we have seen how quickly things can change,” she said.

“I hope the community can understand our decision and we are really sorry it has come to this.

“It now gives us plenty of time to plan for next year, we will have more to say later this year.”

