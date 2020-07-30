Sport

AFL exports tidbits

By Alex Mitchell

Lucky break: Finley's Tom Hawkins escaped suspension for elbowing Luke Ryan.

Finley's Tom Hawkins has narrowly avoided yet another suspension after heading to the AFL's tribunal on Wednesday night.

The Geelong power forward had been offered a one-match suspension for elbowing Fremantle's Luke Ryan having lashed out at the Docker when both were on the ground fighting for the football during their match-up at Optus Stadium on Monday night.

But the Cats were successful in downgrading the contact from “high” to “body”, arguing contact had been made to Ryan's collarbone rather than his neck.

As a result, Hawkins’ suspension was quashed, although he still copped a $1000 fine for intentional conduct with low impact to the body, the seventh time he has been charged with striking in five years.

● Deniliquin product Todd Marshall is set for an extended stint on the sidelines.

The Port Adelaide forward broke his right thumb during the Power's loss to St Kilda on Saturday night, with surgery required the following day.

Marshall, 21, is set to miss at least six weeks of the season.

He had played all eight games for the campaign, kicking nine goals in that span.

● And Jarman Impey's year-long wait to return to the AFL could end tonight.

Shepparton's Impey, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear on July 21 last season against Geelong, is in the mix to return for Hawthorn this weekend against Carlton.

The 25-year-old has played three scratch matches for the Hawks in recent weeks, with Hawthorn's website stating he had quickly rediscovered his dash off the half-back flank.

The Hawks face the Blues tonight in Perth.

