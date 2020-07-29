Football tidbits

Lancaster will have a familiar coaching look when it returns to Kyabram District League action next season.

The Wombats announced this week club legend Corey Carver would once again lead them into battle, but he will be joined by Tom Davies for a co-coaching setup.

Davies, who played juniors with the Wombats, was set to be an assistant coach this year, having played a number of games for the club last season as a fly-in player.

It will be Carver's third season as coach of the Wombats, having also been scheduled to lead the side this year before the COVID-19 cancellation.

Lancaster finished last season sixth on the ladder, but won two finals to reach the preliminary final, the side looking to push into a grand final next year.

● In Picola District Football League, Tocumwal will run back this year's coaching setup with Kade Rowe to lead the Bloods.

Rowe had joined the Bloods as a player-coach after spending last year with Tungamah in the Murray league, looking to help a youthful Tocumwal side rise from the bottom of the ladder.

Rowe's assistant coach will be Luke Congram, who was to perform that same role this season after joining from Yarrawonga.

● Finley siblings Ben and Eloise Ashley-Cooper have added themselves to the list of local products that have shifted interstate to play football this season, each playing for the Queanbeyan Tigers in the AFL Canberra competition.

Both former Murray Bushrangers, Eloise has slotted into the senior women's side and impressed in the weekend's 146-point win against Ainslie, named in her side's best players.

And Ben turned out for the Tigers in the Rising Stars competition at the weekend, named high among his team's best in a 22-point win.