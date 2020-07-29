Sport

Kialla product settles into life at the kennel

By Aydin Payne

Keath shines in new colours: Kialla product Alex Keath has been a welcome addition to the Western Bulldogs this year. Turn to page 18 to read about how the defender has fitted in at the kennel. Picture: AAP

It may have taken a pre-season and weeks in lockdown, but Kialla product Alex Keath finally feels at home at the Western Bulldogs.

Keath, who was traded to the Bulldogs last year from Adelaide, has played all eight games in this modified and interrupted AFL season.

The 27-year-old has been rock-solid in defence for the Doggies and has become a key figure in steering the side to a 5-3 record.

Speaking after the Dogs’ tense round eight win against Gold Coast, Keath said he — like a piece of old furniture — finally felt at home.

“It's been really good, I've enjoyed my time here at the Dogs,” Keath said.

“It’s taken a bit of time to build that chemistry.

“The lockdown period with COVID-19 stopped those games from occurring, but any time we’ve had together as a back six has been really valuable.

“I think we’re building some really good relationships and some good trust down there, so I’m really enjoying that.”

It was a slow start to the year for the Dogs, as they registered two disappointing losses and slumped to the bottom of the ladder.

However, the star defender has been one of many to lead from the front since that horror start to leave the Bulldogs in sixth spot.

“’Bevo’ (coach Luke Beveridge) was really calm internally after what was a really difficult first couple of games,” Keath said.

“It certainly wasn’t anywhere near the performance that we were expecting of ourselves.

“We’re forming some new combinations, we’ve got some inexperience there as well.

“Seeing some development over the course of the season so far has been pleasing, so I hope that can continue.”

The former Shepparton player starred for the Dogs in the win against the Suns.

Keath racked up nine intercepts, 13 disposals, two marks and two inside 50s.

And nine of his possessions were contested as he revelled in the wet conditions.

“It was a difficult night for forwards, being pretty slippery and greasy,” Keath said.

“I thought the defenders did the basics pretty well down there and we were able to make it quite difficult for them to score.

“There’s still some things we’d like to tighten up and we want to improve as we move forward.”

Speaking about the five-point win, Keath highlighted the effort of Mooroopna product Laitham Vandermeer in the dying stages of the match.

“It was a little bit hairy,” he said.

“Laitham Vandermeer’s contest out on the back flank, that’s been noted and something we talked about internally that was huge for us.

“It was pretty tight there and the Gold Coast were coming really hard.”

● Keath and his teammates kicked off round nine against Richmond last night and will be back in action on Monday night for round 10.

