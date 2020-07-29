Nashy’s Notion

Thirty long years.

That’s all it took for Liverpool to lift the Premier League trophy.

Some say it will be an asterisked premiership, but I doubt many fans care the cup was hoisted in front of an empty Kop.

And now the English Premier League has danced its last tango for a few months, I have to say (through gritted teeth) they deserve it.

Back in round 31 the Reds beat Crystal Palace out of recognisable shape to cap a rose-tinted 12 months for the Merseyside club, earning a red-ribboned trophy to set down next to their Champions League grail.

And as much as I hate to admit it, it was probably their time.

Yes, we can mock them, but Reds faithful have had to endure some pretty crook periods on the way to becoming validated members of the Premier League’s winners’ club.

Vis-à-vis, a 42 per cent win ratio under Roy Hodgson, losing talismans left and right, followed by a donkey strike force of Ricky Lambert, Mario Balotelli and Fabio Borini — that’s just in the past decade alone.

So, while we’ll have to weather Jamie Carragher's gloating for the next six months or so, I can say Klopp and co have earned a sip on the celebratory sauce bottle.

But how did they do it?

Outside influence

While Chelsea and Spurs have had good back ends to the season, if we are being realistic, the title was never going to be contested in London. I have to say it — Manchester United wasn’t good enough either. As for Arsenal, the less said the better. So that leaves Manchester City. Touted by many to go back-to-back, the Sky Blues were just as good a team as any at the start of the season. But while it finished second this campaign, City lost four more games and conceded 12 more goals than its title-winning season in 2018-19. And that is a problem. See, Liverpool addressed a defensive leakage and plugged it with the one of the world’s best in Virgil Van Dijk, whereas City was more than happy to hang goalkeeper Ederson out to dry by surrounding him with a dud centre-half pairing — and it really hurt it.

Squad goals

I was glad when Timo Werner opted for Chelsea over Liverpool. Why? Because I think it would disturb the quintessential factor which has made Liverpool’s offence tick over the past few years. I’m talking about Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian doesn’t assume the typical number nine role, but lives to serve the sumptuous wing duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. He provides the creative service Liverpool’s engine room can’t, because face it; Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum are no Xavi and Iniesta. Funnily enough, however, the Reds can just about get away with fielding a very average midfield. The reason? Fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. These blokes were whipping balls coast to coast from game one to 38, and didn’t stop until they had posted 25 assists between them. That is silly. Add in a centre-back head and shoulders above the competition in Van Dijk, and world class custodian Alisson who catches SCUD missiles in his spare time, and you have the right recipe for … what exactly? Oh yeah that’s right, winner, winner, chicken dinner.

Tactics

Gegenpressing — the controlled madness deployed by Liverpool to win back the ball as soon as possession is lost — has been a vital ingredient in the Reds’ success. Here’s why; when under the jurisdiction of manager Jurgen Klopp, Borussia Dortmund was not only able to compete with teams far above its pay grade, but actually beat them with the Gegenpress. So, when the German arrived at Liverpool with a host of talent on the roster, blended in with a few astute signings, it was always going to be a team to watch. The Gegenpress to Klopp is what parking the bus is to Jose Mourinho, tiki-taka is to Pep Guardiola, and what mispronouncing “evening” is to Unai Emery. He has popularised the style like no other, and really refined the art this season to grind opposition sides into the dust.

Momentum

There’s nothing like a good head of steam, ask any Arsenal fan. It only took a lapse at Vicarage Road where it lost 3-0 to Watford to end Liverpool's all-time unbeaten run of 44 games. But by then, the claim had been staked that they were the “it” team, and the damage was all but done. Short of a disaster (see Gerrard, 2014) the peacocking scouse side had the table wrapped up, set and ready for a dinner of royalties. For me, any team that can go 40-plus games without losing while playing Dejan Lovren deserves a medal. So in saying this, I look forward to seeing what sort of title defence Liverpool throws up for 2020-21 — in an asterisk-free season, no less.