Seymour’s Elle McDonald joins Vixens in Super Netball hub

By Shepparton News

Taking it in: Elle McDonald (right). Picture: Grant Treeby/Netball Victoria.

Seymour's Elle McDonald is set to rub shoulders with the best netballers in the country when the Super Netball season kicks off.

McDonald, a training member on the Melbourne Vixens squad, is preparing for the return of the national netball competition this weekend.

It has been a long wait for fans of the sport after the season was delayed due to COVID-19.

The star midcourt talent is currently residing in the Super Netball Queensland hub with the rest of her teammates while they undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The Vixens and fellow Victorian outfit Collingwood Magpies were given travel exemptions from the Queensland Government to enter the sunshine state on July 18.

Super Netball chief executive Chris Symington thanked the players and staff for their sacrifices to relocate away from their families to help get the season under way.

“We understand the sacrifice that our athletes, support staff and umpires, who are having to relocate, are making by being away from their home and loved ones for an extended period and appreciate their willingness to do what it takes to ensure we’re able to get the 2020 season under way,” he said.

“We’ll continue to ensure they’re adequately supported.”

Action returns on Saturday when the Queensland Firebirds and Sunshine Coast Lightning kick-start a condensed fixture that will have the first six rounds contested in Queensland and NSW.

McDonald will be hoping she can land a spot in the Vixens team that will square off against the Magpies on Sunday afternoon.

The number of players allowed each game has risen from 10 to 12, due to the heightened risk of injuries from playing games in quick succession.

With 16 members on the Vixens squad, Seymour's A-grade netball co-coach has a big chance to make her Super Netball debut this year.

In other changes to the competition's rules, there will be no extra-time for drawn matches and bonus points have been removed.

“We made these changes because healthy athletes mean a healthy season where players are given enough rest to keep them at the top of their game,” Symington said.

“I want to thank the many people who have contributed to this outcome with their flexibility, collaboration and determination to create a vibrant and dynamic season.

“I also want to thank fans who have continued to support their clubs during this unprecedented period and assure them that bonus points and extra time will return in 2021 when we run a full season.’’

