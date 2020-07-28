AFL exports | round eight

Late desperation from Mooroopna's Laitham Vandermeer helped the Western Bulldogs end round eight of the AFL season inside the top eight.

In a thrilling clash with the Gold Coast Suns, repeat efforts in the dying minutes while outnumbered from the Bulldogs youngster to stop opponents from getting a run on ensured his side could hold on for a five-point win.

Vandermeer ended the contest with 12 disposals, but it was his gallant, match-saving play that caught coach Luke Beveridge's eye.

“Some of our lads weren't having the best of nights, difficult night to play as a forward, so it was really pleasing to find something at the end,” Beveridge said.

“I thought Tommy Liberatore's last quarter was quite outstanding and really surged us forward, and some of the young fellas, Laitham, that one v three out on that far side was just brilliant.”

Kialla's Alex Keath had 13 touches for the Bulldogs, while another former Mooroopna star Jarrod Harbrow found the ball 16 times for the Gold Coast.

Other fixtures had Invergordon's Lachie Ash continue to chip in for GWS, with eight disposals, three intercepts and two score involvements in a hard-fought, 12-point win against reigning premier Richmond.

Seymour's Tom Cole had nine disposals in West Coast's 66-point smashing of Collingwood, with Euroa's Jamie Elliott kicking a goal for the Magpies.

Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver stuffed the stat sheet in Melbourne's narrow loss to Brisbane; Oliver finished with 28 disposals, 10 tackles, and five clearances to stand out as his side's best player.

Finley's Tom Hawkins was on fire for Geelong through wet conditions in Perth, kicking three goals — half his side's tally — in a 32-point win against Fremantle.

Port Adelaide was upset by 29 points against St Kilda, Katamatite's Tom Clurey (11 touches, four marks), Deniliquin's Todd Marshall (six disposals, one goal) and Echuca's Ollie Wines (17 disposals, five tackles, five clearances) all doing their best to lift the Power.

Rochester's Shaun Atley and Mooroopna's Jy Simpkin could not lift North Melbourne to victory against Carlton, with the duo's 30 combined disposals coming in a seven-point loss to the Blues.

And Benalla's Harry Morrison battled hard for the Hawks in a seven-point loss to Sydney, with 13 touches and three disposals.

● In SANFL action, Shepparton's Nik Rokahr got the chocolates playing for Norwood against a Sturt line-up that included Moama's Aidyn Johnson.

Rokahr had 14 disposals and five tackles in the win, while Johnson could not seize his opportunities kicking 0.4.