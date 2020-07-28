Sport

SDJFL | Under-16s round two wrap

By Aydin Payne

Hogan the hero: Echuca's Lachy Hogan takes a mark in front of his Rochester opponent. Photo by: Steve Huntley.

A dominant second half performance has helped Echuca United Gold remain undefeated in the Shepparton District Junior Football League's under-16 competition.

Gold booted seven goals to three to overturn a five-point half-time deficit against Shepparton United on Sunday in their round two encounter.

The 10.9 (69) to 7.9 (51) victory at Echuca leaves Gold sharing the position of top spot with Moama on eight points.

In the opening term it looked like Gold was gearing up for a comfortable afternoon.

The home side raced away to a 15-point lead at the first break and registered eight scoring shots to three.

However, Shepparton United regrouped in the second term and won the quarter by 20 points.

Levy Tejones (one goal) was the standout performer for the away side, while teammates Nick Loverso and Cohan Hall (one) provided plenty of support.

And Joe Lindrea (two goals) did his best in attack as the Dees grabbed control of the contest in the second term.

You expected a response after half-time from Gold and that is exactly what happened.

Led by best-on performer Jak Powell, Gold wrestled back control of the match and booted three goals to one in the third quarter.

The Eagles didn't let up in the last term as Bryce Barnstable (four goals), Jaidyn Talbot (two) and Rhylan Johnson (two) ran riot in front of goals.

Other gun performers for Gold were Fayte Belmont-Wickliffe (one goal) and Jake Clancy.

● Echuca has leap-frogged Rochester after a comprehensive victory at Victoria Park at Echuca.

The Murray Bombers were too strong for the visitors, running out 18.8 (110) to 4.13 (37) winners.

The result has lifted Echuca to fourth on the ladder after its opening round loss.

● Numurkah has kicked off its season in sublime fashion thanks to a nine-goal performance from young gun Dustan Ebborn.

The Blues played their first match of the season and cruised to a stunning 23.12 (150) to 4.2 (26) victory against Echuca United Blue.

The day belonged to Ebborn as he steered Numurkah to the 124-point drubbing in what was a classy goal-kicking performance.

Teammate Flynn Penberthy was deemed best afield for his three-goal effort, while Matteo Allen (one) and Will Slatterie (three) chipped in with handy efforts.

Echuca United's Mitch Boyd and Oliver Poole flew the flag in the tough loss.

