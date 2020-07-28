Sport

SDJFL | under-14 round two

By Alex Mitchell

Talent flowing: Echuca's River Stevens breaks away from his Shepparton Swans opponent. Photo: Steve Huntley.

Shepparton Notre Gold made it two wins in as many weeks to start the Shepparton District Junior Football League under-14 season with victory against Mooroopna on Sunday.

Gold looked in confident form throughout, winning every quarter of a 58-point triumph to move to 2-0 for the season, while the Cats remain searching for their first victory.

Zaiden Quigley was on fire with four goals, but his teammates also found some goals, with another eight Bears splitting the big sticks including Tarkyn Huffer with three.

And Shepparton Notre's other side — Brown — also celebrated a second straight win, smashing Tatura by 153 points.

There were plenty of goals to shared around; Harper Collins, Ryan Schwarz and Zac Daldy each kicked five for the Bears, while Ethan Beck was not too far behind with four.

For the Bulldogs, Zaydyn Lockwood battled hard and kicked three goals.

Shepparton Swans Red also moved to 2-0, seeing off a gallant Echuca White with a final-quarter blitz.

The Swans led by seven points at three-quarter time as the Murray Bombers worked hard for a victory, but the Swans flew home with seven unanswered goals in the fourth term to win by 52 points.

Mitchell Walters was best afield and he gorged on six goals, while other stars included Edward Telford, Flynn Grumley, Cooper Flanagan and Jake Cirillo.

Shepparton Swans White cruised to a 78-point win against Numurkah, with a four-goal performance from Rory Duffy among the highlights.

Oliver Warburton impressed for a second straight week, along with Jett Bruton and Nazareth Laulu.

Numurkah's best were Reeve Verhoeven, Oliver Price and Lucas Roberts.

Shepparton United Blue secured bragging rights with a derby win against United Red, victorious by 44 points.

Blue led by a solitary goal at half-time, but charged home without conceding a major in the second half, kicking six of its own to get the four points.

Blue's best were Riley Onley (two goals), Mitchell Serra (three goals) and Harry McDonald, while Red's standouts included Finn Walters (three goals), Murphy Briggs and James Doyle.

