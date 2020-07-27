Sport

Lindsay Park seals another Trainer’s Premiership

By Alex Mitchell

Thanks for the memories: Lindsay Park's Ben Hayes, David Hayes and Tom Dabernig pose after Fifty Stars won the Australian Cup in March.

The more things change for Victoria's premier horse racing stable, it appears the more they simply stay the same.

As David Hayes departs Euroa's Lindsay Park to once again set up camp in Hong Kong's thriving racing scene, he leaves co-trainers Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes with a winning team after the stable once again picked up Victoria's Metropolitan Trainers Premiership.

The Hayes camp finished with 68 metropolitan winners for the campaign, six clear of second-ranked Ciaron Maher and David Eustace with 62.

That made it back-to-back triumphs for the stable after it claimed the 2018-19 title with 64 winners after Darren Weir was declared ineligible for the title.

Remarkably, it was the 27th time Lindsay Park has claimed the Metropolitan Trainers Premiership — and back-to-back lacks some degree of prestige for an operation that delivered a whopping 14 straight premierships under Colin Hayes’ reign between 1977-78 and 1990-91.

It was the eighth time David Hayes has been associated with the state's Metropolitan premiership, having won four titles between 1991-92 and 1994-95 and 2006-07 and 2007-08 along with last season's crown.

The premiership win also reveals plenty about the sheer scale of the powerhouse operation that is Lindsay Park, with the Euroa-based stable starting 729 horses in metropolitan races for the season, nearly 300 more than its nearest competitor.

Lindsay Park won 9.3 per cent of its races, the lowest winning percentage from the trainers premiership top 10.

The team also finished narrowly behind Danny O'Brien in the prizemoney race, with the Kyabram-born trainer netting $9.96 million for the season, greatly boosted by winning the Melbourne Cup with Vow and Declare.

Lindsay Park had two Group One winners for the season, taking the Australian Cup with Fifty Stars and the Caulfield Stakes with Cape Of Good Hope.

