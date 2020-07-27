Northerners’ Joel Brett makes VCCL Team of the Year

Northerners superstar Joel Brett has gained yet more recognition for his superb 2019-20 Haisman Shield campaign, earning selection in the Victorian Country Cricket League's Team of the Year.

The Jets’ all-rounder was named at No. 10 for the all-star representative side after a destructive bowling season in which he racked up 42 wickets at a sizzling average of 8.95.

Brett's season earned him a share of the Lightfoot Medal, finishing with 19 votes to tie with former Northerners teammate and Nagambie captain Mark Nolan.

He also added 296 runs at 24.7 with the bat to complete the outstanding campaign, with season highlights including 6-59 and 68 against Old Students in round 13, while he finished with four or more wickets eight times.

“The VCCL Team of the Year is decided on the basis of total runs and wickets, the best averages and the most wicket-keeping dismissals. All other variables are discounted,” VCCL chairman of selectors Rob McIntyre said.

“This season’s nominations have again seen some outstanding performances in country cricket associations across this state.

“Quite a number of associations are seeing players with Premier Cricket experience returning to their original clubs which strengthens the quality of cricket in those competitions.”

● In other Haisman Shield news, Katandra coach Ben Clurey has stepped down from his role after an outstanding four-season stint.

In announcing the coaching vacancy on its Facebook page, the club thanked Clurey for his contribution in helping the side reach seven A-grade grand finals across the three forms of the game in his four seasons in charge, along with B and E-grade premierships last season.

Clurey will still play for the Eagles in the upcoming campaign.