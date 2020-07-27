Sport

GVL under-16 football - New era begins

By Shepparton News

Swan Enrique Goggin.

History was made on Saturday as the first under-16 Goulburn Valley League football matches were played across the region.

That the round one clashes fell on the final weekend of July will remain a trivia footnote for decades to come, but for the future stars of the GVL all that mattered was the fact football was back.

Shepparton United notched a win over Shepparton Swans to begin its campaign in style, with the eventual seven-goal margin not reflecting the stern test the home side gave the visitors at Princess Park.

After the Demons stormed out to a 26-point lead at quarter-time the Swans motored back into the contest with a five-goal-to-two second stanza.

But United was able to keep upping the scoreboard pressure to eventually reign supreme.

Campbell Steigenberger, Charlie Di Stefano, Ryan Calogero, Joeve Cooper and Brodie Telford all booted two majors for the Demons.

James Auld snared three goals for the Swans, with Mason Reeves adding two.

Swan Enrique Goggin and Demon Oscar Ryan were named best afield for their respective outfits.

● Echuca racked up 23 goals against Shepparton in a dominant display, eventually running out 23.14 (152) to 2.2 (14) victors.

Tighe O'Brien (eight goals), Corbin Anderson (six) and Harley Reid (five) were in brilliant touch in attack for the Murray Bombers, while Jack Hooper and Lachlan Rumbiolo stood out for the Bears.

● Kyabram was also in ominous form, defeating Euroa 16.12 (108) to 0.5 (5).

Mitch Dodos (seven goals) and Bohden Learmonth (four) were in charge up front for the Bombers, with Fletcher Paul and Ryan Hill battling hard for the Magpies.

● Mooroopna also held its opposition goalless in a strong display.

The Cats had the better of Mansfield 16.18 (114) to 0.8 (8), with Riley Moon's six majors the highlight.

Coby James and Will Wood also stood out for the victors, while Cody George and Charlie Christopher shone brightly for the Eagles in defeat.

