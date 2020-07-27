Sport

Tat Chat - Merrigum Golf Club

By Shepparton News

Tat Chat: Merrigum golf notes.

It was a perfect day for golf on Saturday and for Merrigum's "Tiger Cup" play-off between the Privilege Cup winners from the 2019-20 season, with all qualifiers contesting the play-off.

The event was postponed by some months because of the restrictions placed on golf earlier in the year, but couldn't have been played in better conditions.

The course was in sensational order and Dan has ensured that "Bill's Mowing" will be with us for at least the next two or three years, so all was set for a great day on the course.

Our esteemed captain and lumberjack Greg and his offsider have also been hard at work, but unfortunately a mishap means our captain will be sidelined for several weeks; we all wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back on the course in the not too distant future.

The "Tiger Cup" was initiated by former club president Kevin Pratt who was passionate about the club, but has sadly since passed.

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank the McGrath family for perpetuating Kevin's wishes to see this annual event continue.

Bill Bray secured the "Tiger Cup" with his best round for some time, 81-13-68. It has been an ambition of his to win this sought-after trophy, but would have preferred to have done so in the presence of Kevin himself, however, form was never good at the right time.

It was an important win for him, but he was unfortunately unable to make presentations due to work commitments to express such.

Bill also won A-grade and the Privilege Cup and earned a place in the next play-off.

The B-grade winner was Bernie McGrath with a round of 92-21-71, also his best for some time and, but for a lost ball on the third, could have had the day's honours within his grasp.

Despite his good round Boulder's handicap actually went out.

Ball competition winners were Simon Doherty 70 and John Fuller and Darryl Johnston with 74.

Nearest the pins were won by Clint Prygoda on the sixth, James Campbell on the jackpot 12th and Bernie McGrath on the 14th.

Tash Doherty won the chook shed challenge with 10 points.


String golf, which was in the syllabus for this coming Saturday will be postponed until our captain is fit enough to partake.

Instead the mixed Canadian club championship will be played.

Men without a partner for the mixed will play a Pinehurst.

