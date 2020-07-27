Tat Chat - Hill Top Golf Club

Good fields continue with sunshine and mild temperatures appealing to members and visitors.

There were 77 in the men’s field and 15 in the women’s on Saturday, 26 and 28 on weekdays for men and 26 in the chook run, better than most pre-COVID-19 fields.

In addition, the fairways are busy on non-competition days and on most afternoons, indicating a new interest in the game.

We can only hope that the renewed interest continues when normal transmission resumes.



The winner of the Privilege Cup, sponsored by Peppermill Shepparton, was Terry Olney with 41 stableford points off a 19 handicap and he was six points ahead of C-grade runner-up Trevor Allen.

Bruce Gross won A-grade with 37 points off a 12 handicap and Bryan Miller was runner-up with 36 on a countback.

Peter Caldow won B-grade with 39 points and Dave Cornwall was runner-up with 37.



Ball winners: Steve Whitting and Ron Popple 36, Cameron Ashcroft 35, Matt Miller. Ty Guiney, Sean Gledhill, Perry Drazdauskas, Ryan Lindsay and James Ibbotson 34, John Mapson 33, Jono Kerrins, John Owen, Graham Meneilly and Leigh Thornton 32 on a countback.



Bec Jeffers won the women’s competition with 35 points on a countback from Sue Turnbull, while Liz Mulcahy 34 and Joyce Baird 33 won consolation balls.

Midweek: The stableford event on Tuesday was won by Barry Williams with 42 points off a 21 handicap and Robert Vick was runner-up with 38 points off a five handicap.

John Taylor had 34, John Fanning, James Peck and Jeff Baker 32 for line-balls.



Garry Reese turned around a disappointing round on Tuesday to win Thursday’s stroke event with a round of 76-9-67, while Ross Kelly was runner-up with 96-26-70.

Barry Dennis 71, Bob Wildes 72, Eugene Smith (who plays at Kingston Heath off a +2 handicap) 73, Ty Guiney and Scott Perry 74 all won consolation balls.



IGA chook run: Judy Ashcroft won Thursday’s event with a nett 30, James Peck was runner-up with 31 and balls down-the-line went to Rocco Barca, Leigh Thornton and Jarrod Taylor 33, John Rennie 34.

Coming events: On Saturday we enter August, the last month of winter, and we compete for the monthly medal which is sponsored by the GMCU.

Members are reminded that bookings must be made for meals at the clubhouse as well as all golf events.

Shocker (from the vaults): Les Nation was working in the bunker on the eighth hole and had the Gator work vehicle in there with him.

Ross Kelly hit a fine shot into the green, but the howling wind carried it across to the bunker where Les was effecting repairs.

Fortunately for Les the ball missed him. Fortunately for Ross the ball hit the Gator and bounced up onto the green from where he made an easy par. Les’ claim for an assist in the par is still under consideration.

Women's golf

The stableford event sponsored by Tatura Family Butchers, was played on a perfect winter’s day.

The COVID-19 virus has brought many negatives to our lives, but there are some positives.

Some members from Rich River Golf Club have found it difficult crossing the border from Echuca to play golf, so decided to join the ladies at Hill Top to play in the competition.

A warm welcome was given them and they are returning to play again this week.



The A-grade event was won by Robyn Downs who was thrilled to score 37 points, after spending sometime in the doldrums following the coronavirus lockdown. Jan Coe was runner-up with 36 points.

B-grade winner was Francie Mark with 35 points, breaking her handicap by one shot. Runner-up was Lynda O’Shannessy with 33 points.



Heather Gunstone and Janine Morgan, visiting from Rich River Golf Club, won a ball each with 35 and 32 points on countback. Sheryl Curran also won a ball with 32 points.



Nine-hole competition: Judy Ashcroft seems to have got the golfing bug lately, winning yet another event with 19 points. Roylyn Harris with 17 points and Gail Meneilly 15 points scored a ball each.

Mini presentation day: Bev will delight in offloading all the prizes and ball winnings since the resumption of golf from COVID-19 lockdown.

A luncheon on Friday at noon at Hill Top, with bookings taken by Bev or at the Bistro. Ordering of lunch and tables will be organised at Wednesday’s golf.

Wednesday: Par: Sponsor: Shepparton Bowls Shop

Nine-hole event: Par: Front nine.